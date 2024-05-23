Hot topics at May Senior Fair Board meeting

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The 133rd Adams County Fair will be a much-anticipated event filled with new and fun programs and activities. In a significant decision, the Senior Fair Board has chosen not to permit alcohol sales at the Fair. This decision, reached after careful consideration and review at the May 9 meeting, is aimed at ensuring a safe and family-friendly environment for all fairgoers.

Alcohol sales became a hot topic in the county once folks heard rumors of the “yes” vote. One board member reported that some fair sponsors announced they would no longer donate. Many loyal fans and fairgoers opposed the addition of alcohol to the Fair, noting its focus should be on family and children. Others were concerned with the shenanigans and raucous behavior drinking could cause and the extra law enforcement needed.

Commissioner Kelly Jones also attended the meeting to discuss a possible location for the new dog pound near the State Route 41 entrance of the fairgrounds. He said the most significant complaint the Commissioners get is about the dogs in the county, and they are having difficulty finding land to put the new facility. The fairground’s land has water, sewer, natural gas and electricity.

Plans for the new dog pound are complete, and Jones said they now need an address so the plans can be submitted to the state. He said the issue was timely and must be decided quickly. Jones vowed to fix this issue if he was elected Commissioner, and he intends to deliver. The Commissioners had looked at a location near the airport, but that wasn’t feasible.

If the Senior Fair Board agrees, the Commissioners will put in a common road with a nice entrance and build a pad. Jones said, “Below that, we will make a road access to keep coming down into it.” The Commissioners would like approximately two to three acres of land in exchange. “It’s probably going to cost us $30,000 plus to put the road in and build the pad, but we are willing to do that.” They also discussed the Commissioners purchasing the land (for a small amount) and maintaining the road.

Commissioner Jones envisions the new dog pound as a valuable addition to the fairgrounds, bringing potential benefits to the community. He sees children working with dogs and even a dog show to promote adoptions. The additional parking lot could be a convenient space during fair time, enhancing everyone’s overall experience.

The Senior Fair Board voted to get the land surveyed and turn the decision over to the Buildings and Grounds Committee. Jones is willing to do whatever needs to be done. He said, “We have to get this problem under control.”