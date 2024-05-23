News Release

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) recently announced the award of nearly $260,000 in literacy grants to Ohio non-profit organizations, libraries and schools. The funds are part of the Foundation’s more than $10.6 million donated to support adult, family and summer literacy programs in the 48 states in which Dollar General operates. With today’s grants, the DGLF also surpasses helping more than 20 million individuals achieve their educational dreams since its inception in 1993.

“We believe individuals of all ages deserve access to a quality education, and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is thrilled to support thousands of learners across the country as they enrich their lives with literacy and education,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “This year’s spring grant cycle is equally exciting as we surpass impacting more than 20 million individuals. We hope these funds provide resources needed to positively change students’ lives, helping them to build a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.”

A comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The grants awarded to Ohio organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 20,000 individuals.

Peebles elementary School was one of teh Ohio recipients of the grant, receiving a total of $2,500.

These grants support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs online at http://www.dgliteracy.org.