By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Mother Nature didn’t allow too many sporting events to take place last week, and on April 10 she wasn’t real kind to the junior high track teams who were participating in the North Adams Junior High Invitational. Despite most of the meet taking place amidst a downpour, the 13 teams on hand showed their mettle and the show went on, The teams who braved the rain and finished the meet were from host North Adams, Fayetteville, Hamersville, Fairfield, Lynchburg, Manchester, Northwest, Whiteoak, Mt. Orab, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Ripley and Eastern Brown.

Adams County athletes made a good showing, taking home eight first-place finishes, which included:

• Boys Discus- Jaxon Baldwin, North Adams (128’10”)

• Girls 100M Dash- Hayden Rideout, Manchester (13.26)

• Girls 600M Run- Faith Scott, Manchester (2:44.89)

• Girls 200M Hurdles- Bella Gray, North Adams (33.97)

• Girls 4 x 100 Relay- Manchester (56.75)

• Girls 4 x 400 Relay- West Union (4:59.64)

• Girls High Jump- Bella Gray, North Adams (4’8”)

• Girls Discus- Ellie Bosko, North Adams (83’6.5”)

2024 North Adams JH Invitational Final Team Standings

Girls- Mt. Orab 125, Manchester 77, North Adams 51, Hamersville 39, West Union 34, Whiteoak 33, Fayetteville 29, Ripley 20, Eastern Brown 17, Fairfield 16, Northwest 15, Lynchburg 4, Notre Dame 2

Boys- Northwest 86, Mt. Orab 71, Eastern Brown 67.5, North Adams 56.5, Fayetteville 39, Fairfield 35, Manchester 30, Notre Dame 30, Hamersville 24, West Union 18, Whiteoak 5, Lynchburg 3