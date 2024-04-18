Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful. Colossians 4:2

I love when writers or speakers can say something in a novel way that will make something stick. One of my favorite women in history puts the question, how important is prayer in your life so simply.

The inspiring Corrie ten Boom wrote, “Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?” Local pastor Mike Parks will prompt a congregation with, “say amen or ouch” after he drops a line like Ms. Ten Boom’s.

Prayer is our lifeline. Pray is essential. Vital. I know that we “know that”. But do we truly live like we believe that.

We are such a busy society. We are always working, side-hustling, doing hobbies, taking care of home and every day living that sometimes what we know isn’t being lived out like we believe it.

We have such potential for God-activity to just shine through us. I think God wants to unlock so much that we have stifled due to “busyness”. And I think the most tragic thing the devil would delight in would be watching us at the end of our lives realize how “busy” we were with the temporary things and staunching the flow of kingdom things.

I am the first to admit I found myself reflecting on my walk with the Lord recently and thinking, how did I get here? A few short months ago my Bible reading and listening was voracious, my prayer life flourishing and my outlook positive. Yet that day, I felt so disconnected. So distanced. So unplugged from God and the Word.

Our walk has cycles, I understand that. But drifting, no matter how small or large the gap maybe, begins with the smallest posture of turning from the source of life. I will just sleep in 10 more minutes due to the time change cutting into my reading time. Guilty. I am upset and just need to be quiet for a few instead of praying. Guilty. That situation hurt my feelings. Instead of working it out then, I’ll walk away and worry about it later. Guilty. Self-care. It’s important, then obsessive to the point of cutting out time with God. Guilty

By the amazing grace originating from God our Father, He can revive us into new hope. Paul, in Colossians exhorts us to be watchful for the things that try to distract us and watchful for the things that deserve praise. He says be thankful! When we are healthy in our prayer walk, these two things happen as a result. Praise God for His undeserved mercy and faithfulness.

As Corrie suggests, prayer should be the force driving us. It shouldn’t be the tool that is pulled out when a blowout has happened. Prayer should be the most normal compass of our day. It shouldn’t just come out after we have tried everything else and figured, nothing left to lose.