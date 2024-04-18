By Julia McCane-Knox

We hope you enjoyed the solar eclipse on April 8 as much as we did. If you still have your viewing glasses, please drop them off at any Adams County Public Library by Tuesday, April 30, regardless of whether you got them from us or another location. Through a partnership between SWACO and Solar USA, the gently used glasses will be sent to Latin American Schools, and distributed to school-age children, so they can safely view the October 2024 Solar Eclipse. Thanks for your support!

Discover an engaging and educational activity for you and your little ones. You are invited to Storytime on select days at 11 a.m. to learn about different topics, including Dragons, Umbrellas, Whales, Volcanoes, and the ABCs! Storytime is a terrific way for preschoolers to engage in an immersive and imaginative learning experience. From phonics and math to reading and art, your child can develop essential skills while having fun. Plus, each child will receive an Enrichment Kit filled with interactive activities to continue learning at home. Join us for Storytime and watch your children’s minds grow.

Dragon Storytime will be on Tuesday, April 23 at the North Adams Library. We will sing the “Five Little Dragons” song, create dragon stick puppets, play a dragon letter bag toss game, and listen to There’s a Dragon in the Library by Diane de las Casas. Umbrella Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 24, at the Peebles Library. We will sing “We’re Going on a Puddle Hunt,” create a paper plate umbrella, learn Uu words using Phonics and American Sign Language, and listen to The Big Umbrella by Amy June Bates.

Whales Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 24 at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a whale painting, and listen to The Whale in My Swimming Pool by Joyce Wan. Moreover, Volcano Storytime will be on Thursday, April 25, at the West Union Library. We will sing classic children’s songs, make a vinegar and baking soda volcano, and listen to Harry and the Hot Lava by Chris Robertson.

Attention all bookworms and literature lovers. Get ready to indulge in thought-provoking discussions at our upcoming Book Club events for adults. Join us at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at the North Adams Library as we delve into the captivating world of Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea. In addition, join us at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at the Peebles Library as we explore the inspiring memoir, Educated by Tara Westover. If you cannot make it to the Book Clubs but still want to immerse yourself in the narratives, go to our online catalog and pick up the book at your favorite library or check out Hoopla for automatic downloads.

As a friendly reminder, the library provides an assortment of snacks for you and your family to enjoy during your visit. If you are feeling hungry, our courteous staff at the front desk will be happy to provide you with a snack. Additionally, we offer refreshments during our programs, so be sure to attend and indulge in some entertainment and sustenance.

For more information about our exciting library programs, services, and resources, please feel free to contact any of our branches: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Alternatively, you can visit our website at adamscolibrary.org or our Facebook page to stay updated on the latest library news.