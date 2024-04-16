After bringing out the brooms for some spring sweeping, the Cincinnati Reds find themselves sitting at 9-6 (as of Monday night) with series against the Mariners and Angels approaching. Two key players involved with getting this team back on track are none other than Spencer Steer and Elly De La Cruz. This dynamic duo has been a huge reason why Cincinnati is sitting with a winning record and they continue to impress the fans every single night. Let’s take a look at just how great of a start these two are truly having to begin the 2024 campaign:

· Steer BA – .346 (13th in MLB)

· Steer RBI – 18 (2nd in MLB)

· De La Cruz SB – 6 (2nd in MLB)

· Steer OPS – 1.150 (6th in MLB)

· De La Cruz OPS – .962 (21st in MLB)

· Steer OBP – .477 (3rd in MLB)

· De La Cruz has reached base safely in all but one game to begin the season

· De La Cruz – 450 foot home run along with an inside the park home run in the same game (From both sides of the plate)

Natural Outfielders

Over the weekend, I can’t say that I have ever watched a Cincinnati Reds outfield make more miraculous catches in a single series. Fairchild, Fraley, Benson, Steer, and Thompson all made magnificent plays throughout the entire series. I have to say that I thought this defense would struggle without Friedl in centerfield, but honestly, Benson somehow looks even better in centerfield than he does playing the corners. The “Next Man Up” mentality continues to shine through this young ball club and I am eager to see how they continue to play as the season progresses.

Lodolo is a Star

The return of Nick Lodolo, whether it was against the White Sox or not, was truly a sight to see. Lodolo finsihed his first start in nearly a year with 10 strikeouts, one hit allowed, and 91 pitches thrown. He truly was firing all of his best stuff and I believe his health is key to Cincinnati having a shot at winning the National League Central. His presence every five games gives Cincinnati a much better chance of competing against the likes of Imanaga, Keller, Peralta, and Steele who dominate within the division. If he stays healthy, I truly believe he is the best pitcher that the Reds can put out on the mound this season.

Quick Thoughts

· Enough with the Fairchild slander. He is batting nearly .300, provides speed in the outfield, and has five stolen bases. I was once a doubter and I will surely be wrong again in the future.

· Conner Capel has six home runs in AAA, has great speed, and an OPS of 1.224. It might be time to take a look at him over Bubba Thompson, as he has speed and a bat.