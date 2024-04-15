Charles “Bud” LaPorte passed away on March 29, 2024, with his loving wife by his side, in Garden, Michigan. Bud was born on November 4, 1943 to parents William LaPorte and Esther Good in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio. Bud married the former Solange “Sally” Quenneville on May 30, 1963, in Field Ontario, Canada. After high school, Bud served four years in the U.S. Air Force. After returning home, he was employed with the US Postal Service for 25 years.

Bud was a spiritual man, a consummate outdoorsman, and a conscientious steward of nature. He loved hunting, fishing, trapping, and sharing his experiences with friends and family. In his early days at USPS, he and a group of co-workers formed the Boars Nest, a group of like-minded buddies who loved spending time together, especially hunting adventures in Wyoming and Alaska. They all became life-long friends.

Bud appreciated good friends, good food and good wine. He had a generous nature and was equally willing to help a friend in need or to host a get together. He shared a special appreciation of life’s beauty each afternoon with his wife, Sally. They would enjoy a glass of wine together while listening to the birds sing and admiring the lake.

Bud is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally LaPorte of Garden, Michigan; daughter, Renee (Jeffrey) LaPorte-Mossbarger of Stuttgart, Germany; son, Jason LaPorte of Peebles, Ohio; special nephew, Terry Quenneville of Peebles, Ohio; and many cherished nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbors.

Preceding Bud in death were his parents, William and Esther LaPorte; brother, Richard “Dick” LaPorte; sisters, Jean Eubank and Judy Kern.

A mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Garden, Michigan to be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations in Bud’s name may be made to Tunnel to Tower’s Foundation or to Wounded Warrior Project.

Fausett Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.