Dennis Neil Plummer, 68 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 202, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Dennis was born on November 2, 1955 in Adams County, Ohio, the son of the late Winston and Catherine (Fields) Plummer. Dennis retired from his work as a firefighter and EMT.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Dan Plummer. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Bloom) Plummer, whom he married on March 9, 1979. Dennis also leaves his son, Billy Bloom of Batavia; his daughter, Amy (John) Crawford of Winchester; and his brother-in-law, John Bayless. Dennis will be greatly missed by his four grandchildren, Raven (Derek), JD, Carter, and Tatum; and his five great grandchildren, River, Noble, Waylon, Turner, and Dawson.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held the following morning, on Thursday, April 18, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Greg Seaman will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.