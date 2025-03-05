Media Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th, at approximately 6:52 p.m. The crash occurred on State Route 73 at Portsmouth Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Christopher L. Gilley, 43, Rarden, was traveling northbound on State Route 73 when it crossed the centerline and struck a 1998 Buick Lesabre, operated by Daniel L. Hammonds, 41, Otway, head on as it was traveling southbound on State Route 73. The Malibu was also occupied by three passengers, Thomas E. Nicely, 53, Peebles, Glenna S. Gilley, 73, Otway, and Stephanie L. Gilley, 46, Rarden.

Mr. Hammonds sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Adams County EMS. Ms. Glenna S. Gilley sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to Adams County Regional Hospital by Adams County EMS. Mrs. Stephanie L. Gilley sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Adams County Regional Hospital by West Union EMS. Mr. Thomas E. Nicely sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to Adams County Regional Hospital by Adams County EMS. Mr. Gilley sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by a member of the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Township Fire Department, Peebles Fire Department, West Union EMS, Adams County EMS, Adams County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Larry’s Towing, and Barnett’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.