North Adams’ Cody Hesler leads the pack in the Boys 100M Dash, one of three events that he won at the April 9 West Union Invitational.(Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

There weren’t many spring sports events last week, but on April 9, amidst the wet and chill, West Union High School hosted their annual High School Track Invitational. Thirteen teams of dedicated young men and women battled the elements, with Fairfield taking the girls crown and North Adams taking the boys title in runaway fashion.

There were a number of outstanding individual performances at the WU Invitational, led by North Adams senior Cody Hesler, who captured first place in three boys events- the 100M Dash, the 200M Dash and the 400M Dash. Peebles’ C.J. Oldfield took first in the Boys Long Jump and the Boys High Jump, while on the girls side, Peebles seniors Samantha Seas and Payton Johnson had big days, Seas winning the girls 800M run and 1600M run with Johnson racing to titles in the 100M Dash and the 200M Dash.

The meet was scored on the 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 scale and the full results can be found on Milesplit. Following are all the finishers from the Adams County schools ho earned points for their team, with winners in bold print.

