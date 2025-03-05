Reds have a regular season game this month

The best sports month of the year has just begun, as we have finally reached March. March Madness, Reds baseball beginning, and winter coming to a close always makes for an entertaining month. The Reds open the regular season on March 27 against the Giants at 4:10 p.m. and I can’t wait to be in right field watching Tito lead this team. For now though, the Reds still have some kinks to work out, along with deciding the roles of each player and filling out this roster.

Noelvi Marte

With roughly three weeks until the season begins, it’s safe to say that the Reds have a decision to make on Noelvi Marte. He was 0-3 on March 2, has seven strikeouts in 15 plate appearances, and is batting .067. In 2023, he looked like a star in the making in 35 games, but has been on a downward spiral ever since. I’m rooting for Marte, but he simply cannot be on the roster as it stands right now. I’m not giving up on Noelvi by any means, but I truly hope we aren’t running into a “Jose Barrero 2.0” situation.

So Much to be Excited for

This Spring Training has been exciting to watch and I truly think this Reds team could have a breakout season under new leadership. My main takeaways thus far include:

· Christian Encarnacion-Strand is hitting the ball HARD. His power is needed and if healthy, he looks good enough to have a 30 home run year.

· Elly De La Cruz is batting .500 with a team leading three home runs. Protect him for the next three weeks, he is ready to go. His swing looks like it has come changes and he has only struck out three times. MVP season incoming?

· Matt McLain is 7 for 14 and is back to looking like his normal self. Stay healthy Matt, this team needs you!

· Jacob Hurtubise is hitting very well in his 10 at-bats, including six hits, two doubles, and a triple. He is fighting for one of the last roster spots.

· In four innings pitched, Chase Petty has yet to give up a run, along with only giving up one hit. He really looks comfortable on the mound to begin the season. The 21-year old might just find himself in a big league role this season.

· Jake Fraley crushed a home run on Sunday. If he could get back to hitting for power, I’d feel a lot better about the outfield.

· Blake Dunn might be the most impressive player thus far. He is batting .385, including one home run, one double, and only a single strikeout. He might be the fastest player on the roster outside of Elly and is making his case to be on the roster come March 27.

· Spencer Steer is dealing with a right shoulder issue and he might begin the season on the injured list. While this is a major bummer, injuries are expected, and this is why depth is so important.