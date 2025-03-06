What a breath of spring now that fishing season has finally arrived.

According to Ryan Fox, Fish Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife at Kincaid Fish Hatchery, 600 rainbow trout will be stocked in Adams Lake on Friday, March 14. He estimated the hatchery truck should arrive at Adams Lake around 10:30 a.m.

Adams Lake is first one of the first on the list to receive stocked trout in Ohio. Trout for Adams Lake are raised and trucked in from the Kincaid State Fish Hatchery in Pike County.

The trout will measure between 10-13 inches, however, Adams Lake can only expect 600 trout this time around, down from the 800 last year and down considerably from the 1,850 trout stocked in 2022. The trout stocking should provide fishing through March and into early April.

Cheese, power bait, gulp, corn, worms, and small spinners will catch trout.