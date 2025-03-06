2024 Peebles graduate Payton Johnson was named to the River States Conference All-Conference Third team in her freshman season at Rio Grande.

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After an outstanding 1,000 point career at Peebles, Payton Johnson has picked up right where she left off as a freshman for Coach Dave Smalley’s Rio Grande RedStorm women’s basketball squad.

In her freshman campaign for the 25-5 RedStorm women, Johnson is averaging 24 minutes a game, 8.8 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per outing. With those statistics, Johnson was recently honored by the River States Conference, being named Third Team All-Conference.

Another graduate of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, Ripley’s Azyiah Williams, was also honored, named to the All-RSC Second Team. Williams, in her senior season, has broken the Rio Grande school record for career assists and is averaging 7.7 points and 6.6 assists per game.