Johnson’s bond set at $2 million

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Charged with the murders of two people in Manchester on March 28, David Johnson was in Judge Brett Spencer’s court on Friday, April 12 for his arraignment.

The 47-year old Johnson is charged with the murders of James Shoemaker and Sharon Kay Mozingo at a home located at 209 w. 6th Street in Manchester, apprehended that same day in Clinton County.

Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the April 17 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!

https://www.peoplesdefender.com/subscribe/