Portsmouth advances to Final Four with 42-25 win

Making a move to the basket is North Adams senior Harlee Brand during the Lady Devils’ 42-25 loss to Portsmouth in the Division III regional championship. Brand tallied 7 points in her last game in the green and gold. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A few weeks ago, 201 Division III girls basketball teams in Ohio began their postseason dreams. By last Saturday, march 9, there were just eight of those teams left standing and for the second time in five season, one of those eight was the North Adams Lady Devils. Coach Rob Davis has built an unprecedented culture of success and the Lady Devils were looking for their first-ever Final Four trip when they took the court at Logan High School with the Portsmouth Lady Trojans the only obstacle in their path, with the Lady Trojans also looking for their first-ever trip to the state tournament.

When you get as far as the Elite Eight, there is little margin for error and the Lady Devils found that out on Saturday night. A tough second quarter full of missed opportunities on the North Adams side put then Lady Devils in a double digit halftime hole and they just were never able to recover. The game was everything that Coach Davis and his squad wanted,a low-scoring defensive struggle, but it was a bit to low-scoring for the Lady Devils as they could get absolutely no shots to fall against a quick Portsmouth defense. In the end, it was the Lady Dragons cutting down the nets and celebrating a state berth after a 42-25 victory.

