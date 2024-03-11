Chester Eugene McGraw, age 70, of Manchester, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. He was born December 30, 1963 in Vanceburg, Kentucky to the late Harold C. McGraw and the late Kathryn (Caseman) McGraw.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Karlena (Blanton) McGraw.

Chester is survived by his son, Scotty McGraw and Betty Blythe; daughters: Krista and Charlie Whited and Chasity Crothers and Alan Daulton; brother: Charlie McGraw; granddaughter: Kathryn M. Whited and grandsons Austin L. Crothers and Colton L. Crothers; and one nephew, Charles McGraw.

The visitation is from noon – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Dale Little will officiate.

.The interment will be at the Manchester Cemetery in Manchester, Ohio.