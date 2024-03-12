North Adams back in Sweet 16 after win over Minford

North Adams’ Breestin Schweickart was on fire from long distance on Saturday, raining down four three-point goals as the Devils defeated Minford and moved on top the Division III regional semifinals. Schweickart scored 18 points in the North Adams victory. *Photo by Mark Carpenter)

With no fear, North Adams’ Carson Osborne splits Minford defenders on his way to the rim as part of his 13-point day as the Devils knocked off Minford70-61 on March 9 at the Convo, claiming the Division III district title. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Who cares about a regular season result? Two seasons in a row, the Minford Falcons have met the North Adams Green Devils in the regular season and both times didn’t go well for the Devils. But two seasons in a row the two teams have met on the floor of The Convo in a Division III district championship game and both times it didn’t go well for the Falcons. Flying high into last Saturday afternoon’s district title game as the #2 seed in the tournament, the Falcons had their wings clipped once again by the Green Devils. North Adams only trailed twice in the game, both of those times in the first quarter, as they placed four players in double figures and made it back to back district titles with a 70-61 victory.

