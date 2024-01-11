By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

West Union police officer Luke Overman was in a car accident driving the village cruiser on Wednesday, January 10. Overman was on his way to work for the village.

Officer Shawn Cooley said that Overman was driving the cruiser on 247 headed toward Unity Road when he lost control and went off the right side of the road. Overman went through a creek and impacted a tree.

As is standard procedure, the Chief of Police took Overman to the hospital, where he was tested for drugs and alcohol and determined clear. Officer Overman did not appear to have sustained severe injury. The cruiser wass totaled.

The People’s Defender will report new developments as provided.