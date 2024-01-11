By Teresa Carr

The Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. office will be closed on January 15 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Free Lunch and Game Day will be held on Thursday, January 18 starting at 11:30 a.m. here at the Senior Center. Special Thanks to our Sponsors this month: Adams County Homecare & Heartland Hospice. This is a free event for seniors to have some fun and socialization.

The following topic has recently been a subject of discussion at our agency and here is some information: “Is It a UTI? In Elderly People, These Are the Signs and Symptoms to Watch For.” Excerpts from GreatSeniorLiving.com

Did you know that urinary tract infections (UTIs) are more common as we grow older? And were you aware that aging can affect the range of symptoms you experience with a UTI? In elderly people, the signs of a UTI aren’t always easily recognized. But if left untreated, a UTI is dangerous for an elderly person. That’s why it’s important to know why seniors are at greater risk and what to do if you suspect that you (or someone you love) might have a UTI.

What is a UTI? A UTI starts when bacteria get into your urine and enter your urinary tract. Although your urinary system is designed to keep out bacteria, many of its defense mechanisms can weaken with age. As a result, older people are much more vulnerable to UTIs.

What causes UTIs? Several factors can make people of all genders more vulnerable to infections as they age. Some of the reasons why elderly people get UTIs at higher rates include:

1. Urinary retention – You are more likely to develop a UTI if you cannot completely empty your bladder when you pee (a condition called urinary retention). That’s because stagnant urine is a breeding ground for bacteria.

2. Incontinence – Both urinary and bowel incontinence can create conditions that lead to UTIs. Wearing pads or adult diapers to deal with incontinence can raise the risk if they aren’t changed often enough.

3. Hormonal changes – In younger women, estrogen helps protect the balance of bacteria in the vagina and urinary tract. As estrogen declines with age, E. coli can grow unchecked because the number of “good” bacteria that fight E. coli also declines.

4. Obesity – People with higher body mass indexes (BMIs) have higher rates of UTIs. If you gain weight with age, you could be at greater risk for a UTI.

5. Prior infections – Your odds of acquiring a UTI increase if you’ve had one before. The Aging Health study found that women who have gone through menopause are four times more likely to develop a UTI if they’ve had one before than women who’ve never had a UTI.

6. Medical conditions – Because diabetics often have weakened immunity, they are at greater risk for UTIs

7. Catheter use – Bacteria can enter the urinary system through a catheter.

What’s the best way to treat a UTI? Although some UTI symptoms may appear to get better, a urinary tract infection won’t go away on its own. If you suspect that you (or someone close to you) might have a UTI, you should talk to a doctor right away. When in doubt, keep this in mind: UTI bacteria can spread quickly. And a UTI can cause permanent damage if left untreated.

To read the entire article, please go to greatseniorliving.com/articles/urinary-tract-infections.

Just A Thought: “Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” ~Henry Ford