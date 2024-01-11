Rosemary Lewis, age 76 years of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Rosemary was born September 4, 1947 in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late Robert & Galena (Shaffer) Evans.

Survivors include her husband, Virgil Lewis of Seaman, Ohio; daughters, Tammy Lewis of Bentonville, Ohio and Pam Lewis-Kidder and Kevin of Lewis Center, Ohio; son, Adam Lewis and Rebeka of Seaman, Ohio; sisters, Georgia Ewing of Delaware, Ohio and JoAnn Brodnax of Delaware, Ohio; and five grandchildren.

Rosemary is to be cremated, no services are scheduled at this time.