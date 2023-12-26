NAHS senior signs in December 15 ceremony

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The parade of North Adas High School student/athletes who are moving on to the collegiate level seems never-ending and one more was added to the list on Friday, December 15. In a ceremony held in the NAHS gymnasium, Devils’ senior Cody Hesler inked his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career as a member of the Shawnee State University Track and Field program.

Hesler is the epitome of the student/athlete. He will be graduating at the top of his class this spring and is a multi-sport athlete, excelling in cross-country, basketball, track and field and soccer. Cody is one of the top soccer players in southeast Ohio, earning First Team All-District honors in 2023 and was also a key part of the Green Devils basketball squad that captured a Division III district title last season. But for his college years Hesler chose to stick with track and field, where he excels as a sprinter.

“Shawnee is a school that’s close to home and I really liked the coaching staff,” said Hesler. “I went up and visited and the coaches were so inviting and they just made Shawnee feel like home. I’m excited for what the future of that program can do for me and what I can do for them. It’s kind of a new program and I plan on just fitting into whatever events they want me to but I definitely want to run the 100, 200 and 400, just like high school. I thought about playing soccer but I’ve always thought myself a track guy and I had more opportunities with track.”

“When I think back on my time at North Adams, what I will remember is the people, all my coaches and teammates who have helped me get to this point. Not just my track teammates, but those from every sport, just look at how many of them showed up here today.”

“Cody Hesler is an amazing athlete as well as an amazing young man,” said North Adams track coach Kelly Boerger. “Not only is he among the elite in regards to track and field, he is also at the top of his graduating class. His desire to achieve success is unmatched and I’m looking forward to seeing him compete and succeed at the next level.”

“The North Adams community has always supported all of Cody’s accomplishments in both academics and athletics and we will continued to do so as he goes from being a North Adams Green Devils to a Shawnee State Bear!”

While at Shawnee, Hesler plans to study Education, with hopes of someday becoming a Middle School Math and Science teacher.