Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Tena Nickell has worked for Frisch’s Big Boy in West Union since its opening 27 years ago. She’s dreamed of owning it for the past 15 years. On December 15, that dream became a reality.

Nickell also worked for Frisch’s in Hillsboro three years before West Union. She said, “It’s all I’ve ever known.” She blamed her love for Frisch’s on her grandma and said, “I kind of grew up with her and always went and sat at the bar.”

Nickell and husband Billy have been married for 27 years. After struggling with infertility issues, they decided to adopt and became foster parents through Adams County. They’ve fostered ten children all together and adopted three. Their first child, Gabrielle, passed away last year from complications of Spina Bifida. Nickell said, “I’m always going to grieve her.”

Daughter Celina and son William are expecting babies of their own.

The former owner of Frisch’s Big Boy, Steve Cacaro, was Nickell’s good boss and friend. She shared that he was always understanding about Gabrielle’s health issues and provided her with all the time off she needed. She said, “I was very blessed.” She continued, “Steve has been a very good mentor to me. He’s made me into the person that I’ve become.”

Nickell also said her husband has been a strong encourager during her pursuit of the business. He stays home with the kids while Tena works. She said, “He has more patience.” Nickell said he has all the faith in the world in me.

There will be some gradual changes in the restaurant, but nothing huge. Nickell is sensitive to handicap accessibility and wants to add an automatic door, among other minor updates.

Staff retention has been an enormous asset for the restaurant, which employs approximately 55 people. Some employees have been in the restaurant for twenty-plus years. Three of them have been there since day one.

Nickell said, “I want to take care of customers, make sure we have good service, a clean store, and a friendly atmosphere -that’s important to me.”