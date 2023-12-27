Thomas Jefferson wrote, “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever.” “You are righteous, LORD, and your judgments are just. The decrees you issue are righteous and altogether trustworthy. My anger overwhelms me because my foes forget your words. Your word is completely pure, and your servant loves it. I am insignificant and despised, but I do not forget your precepts. Your righteousness is an everlasting righteousness, and your instruction is true. Trouble and distress have overtaken me, but your commands are my delight. Your decrees are righteous forever. Give me understanding, and I will live.” Psalm 119:137-144

The Bible is the living guidebook for any and all of life’s experiences. To those dealing with emotional distress; read your Bible. To those who are hurt and angry; read your Bible. To those searching for truth; read your Bible. To those looking for direction and wisdom on which way to go; read your Bible. To those who are content and hopeful, read your Bible. To those saying, “come Jesus, come”; read your Bible. Don’t neglect the reading of your Bible. It is the life-giving habit.

We get weary and wonder; how did we get here as a society that accepts such evilness? In the 1700’s George Washington said, “Reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can exist apart from religious principle.” We find ourselves in the present state because we don’t read our Bibles. Not really.

We don’t take the responsibility to live holy and sanctified lives. We don’t answer the call to make disciples and spread the news of salvation personally. We compromise with the world to avoid conflict. Jesus never compromised. His followers learned not to compromise. Yes. They all suffered as a result. We aren’t meant to live conflict-free because we have so compromised with the world that we look like the world and no one knows we stand with Jesus. Standing with Jesus will cost us something in this world.

We wonder how we have ushered in a time of self-indulgence, greed, idolatry, hate, and disrespect. This is the simple result of leaving our Bibles on the shelf only to be taken to church on Sunday giving us the false sense of security thinking that we are safe from evil as long as we sit in our pew. This watered down religion doesn’t lead to life. “All the miseries and evils which men suffer from vice, crime, ambition, injustice, oppression, slavery and war, proceed from their despising or neglecting the precepts contained in the Bible.” Noah Webster

“Your decrees are wondrous; therefore I obey them. The revelation of your words brings light and gives understanding to the inexperienced. I open my mouth and pant because I long for your commands. Turn to me and be gracious to me, as is your practice toward those who love your name. Make my steps steady through your promise; don’t let any sin dominate me. Redeem me from human oppression, and I will keep your precepts.

Make your face shine on your servant, and teach me your statutes. My eyes pour out streams of tears because people do not follow your instruction.” Psalm 119:129-136

Where are the Christ-followers who empathize with these verses? Do you cry because so many turn a blind eye to the only bridge (Jesus) found in Scripture? Are you torn for the lost as if she is your own child heading for eternal separation from God and eternal torment?

Pray for those who don’t see importance in reading the Bible. Pray for another Great Awakening. Pray that the scales fall from the Sauls’ eyes and they blink in the shining light of truth and realize their call to be Pauls.

“Your statutes are the theme of my song during my earthly life. The LORD is my portion; I have promised to keep your words. I have sought your favor with all my heart; be gracious to me according to your promise. I thought about my ways and turned my steps back to your decrees. I hurried, not hesitating to keep your commands. Psalm 119:54-60 “Oh, eternal and everlasting God, direct my thoughts, words and work. Wash away my sins in the immaculate blood of the Lamb and purge my heart by Thy Holy Spirit. Daily, frame me more and more in the likeness of Thy son, Jesus Christ, that living in Thy fear, and dying in Thy favor, I may in thy appointed time obtain the resurrection of the justified unto eternal life. Bless, O Lord, the whole race of mankind and let the world be filled with the knowledge of Thee and Thy son, Jesus Christ.” George Washington

The devil isn’t hiding in the shadows. He is roaring. He is coming for our children. He is coming for our families. He is coming for our marriages. He is doing his best to mock Jesus.

The change starts with us. We must choose to read the Bible more than anything else. We must choose to hold onto it as our life-giving source. We must go to it when content, when scared, when angry, when unsure, when joyful.

The Bible is the guide to God. The Bible tells us how to live. Let us arise in the power of His Word and refuse to let social media, the internet, movies, and music disciple our neighbors and spouses, and kids. The devil knows how to reach people. God knows how to reach people even better. His Son reaches to the uttermost. God delights to use us in the very place we find ourselves today.

Let these verses be the cry of our hearts. The war is on whether we acknowledge it or not. And to fight; we need only stand in the shadow of the Almighty. “I call with all my heart; answer me, LORD. I will obey your statutes. I call to you; save me, and I will keep your decrees. I rise before dawn and cry out for help; I put my hope in your word. I am awake through each watch of the night to meditate on your promise. In keeping with

your faithful love, hear my voice. LORD, give me life in keeping with your justice. Those who pursue evil plans come near; they are far from your instruction. You are near, LORD, and all your commands are true. Long ago I learned from your decrees that you have established them forever.” Psalm 119:145-152