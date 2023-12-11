, age 73 of Manchester, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Jerry was born on March 7, 1950 in Bentonville, Ohio, the son of the late Theodore Paul and Betty Ann (Hughes) Tumbleson. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Kay Tumbleson (Shumaker) and his brother William Franklin Tumbleson.

Jerry was a retired delivery driver for the Interstate Brands Corporation (Butternut) and a member of the Sons of American legion, Squadron 325, Manchester, Ohio. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports, and was always up for a challenging game of cards or a relaxing boat ride. Jerry was always there to lend a hand to his friends and family.

Jerry and his girlfriend, Jackie Smith, were together for 18 years. He is survived by his son Jeffrey Wayne (Melissa) Tumbleson; one grandson Joshua Wade Tumbleson; one granddaughter, Miranda Kay Tumblesonl his stepson, Les Sweeney; two step granddaughters Bethany Sweeney and Emily Sweeney; one great step granddaughter Remi Sweeney; sister, Sue Ann Tumbleson; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a devoted son, brother, husband, boyfriend, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects during his Celebration of Life on December 16, 2023 at the Manchester Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Donations can be made to the V Foundation for Cancer Research.