To the Editor,

House Bill 283 was voted out of the Civil Justice Committee and on to the Rules and Reference Committee on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. With eight yes votes and six no votes, the bill moves forward but with bipartisan opposition. Representative Tim Barhorst, a Republican from District 85 and Representative Ron Ferguson a Republican from District 96, both voted no on the bill, which is a significant indication that HB 283 is raising questions and concerns for legislators.

As our readers know, this reporter would much rather spend her time writing about good tidings, Christmas trees, and tinsel. I grow wearier with each passing day of political sagas.

Surely, no one is against legislation that passes and benefits the children of Adams County. The children are the most incredible resource and hope for the county’s future. Most Republicans and Democrats alike align when it comes to the needs of children. Adams County, primarily Republican, is home to some extraordinarily generous individuals.

Without agenda, personal, or professional gain, most folks in Adams County pour out their love and support – opening their hearts and wallets for the greater good. This charitable mindset is one thing that sets Adams apart from other places in Ohio. The organic nature of serving others abides in the foothills of this part of Appalachia.

It’s for this reason that the political climate is a concern. Understandably, people run against one another for office – each believing they will be the better public servant. When do they pause and let the elected do their jobs with support rather than condemnation? HB 283 seems suspect, not in the possibility of adding another judge to the Juvenile and Probation Division. However, to do so without the proper fiscal and feasibility examination while declaring it an emergency is careless. According to Ohio Supreme Court records, the need is not immediate.

Shame on us if we are more concerned about checking a winning box than proving substance and sustainability. This haste is not conservative fiscal responsibility, and like a broken record, I repeat that any partisan politics is uncalled for.

Pausing gives time to consider the advantages and ramifications of this legislation. Pushing it through seems irresponsible to the considerations of taxpayers and the careful understanding and evaluation of the children’s needs. We cannot afford to be so profligate.

In this exceptional county, where this reporter sees humility and goodness, wouldn’t it be best to edify one another and take the time to “be still” rather than rush in support of an ill-thought-out plan? Patience could serve us all, and others are well served when we step back – breathe deep – and consider the implications of our actions.

Adams Countians have a right and responsibility to ask our legislators to take a break before proceeding with HB 283 and consider the facts and finances. Contact the Ohio House of Representatives members at Ohiohouse.gov.

Sincerely,

Sherry Larson

Reporter, The People’s Defender

Concerned Citizen