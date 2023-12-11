Lawrence E. Young Jr. (Larry), passed away December 8, 2023. He was the son of Lawrence Young, Sr. and Virginia Ruth Jones, born January 17, 1950. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Jack Young.

Married to his childhood sweetheart Rosie Bentley on August 6, 1967, he was attending church at Cedar Grove Baptist in Lynx, Ohio. He was the most wonderful Dad and Grandfather and Great Grandfather and will be missed. He had tons of friends and relatives also a special daughter, Rachael Young, that he loved dearly. He worked construction all his life and ran his own building contractor business for years, building hundreds of houses. When times were bad, he worked for IEBW as a groundman running storms. He was a very dedicated man to anything he did and a great Bible scholar. He also had his real estate license with Max Realty. He worked through high school for Wimp Lawler at the Shell station in West Union until he graduated high school in 1968. He will be missed.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Rosie Young of West Union; two sons, Larry Young III and Vickie of West Union and Anthony Young and Tonia of Pickerington; daughter, Billie Ruth Evans and Jody of Peebles; special daughter Rachel Young; brothers, Boyd Young and Glenda of West Union, Daniel Young and Linda of Seaman and Tom Young and Tammy of West Union; sisters, Janette Young of Manchester and Mary Lou Hokkanen and Jeff of Greenland, Michigan; grandchildren, Larry Young IV, Daisee Young, Craig Vogler and Rae, Jessie Vogler, Karissa Kelly and Joe andKyle Young; great grandchildren, Jaxson Bentley Vogler and Layla Joleen Vogler; several nieces and nephews, many brother in laws and sister in laws.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union from 4 – 6 p.m. with John Cole and Anthony Young officiating.

Following services, a meal will be provided at The Willow in Winchester.