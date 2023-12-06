Ohio Commission on Fatherhood aims to help dads

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Anyone can father a child, but being a Dad takes some work. Fathers play a key role and greatly impact the lives of their children.” (Dads Matter)

Jared Timberlake is the Fatherhood Project Specialist serving Scioto, Adams, Brown, Lawrence, and Pike Counties. Representatives from the Adams County Common Pleas Court, Ohio Means Jobs, and Brown County Courts attended an informational meeting for a new program called “Dads Matter.”

The meeting was a collaboration of efforts that has become a standard for Adams County since the onset of Operation Better Together in 2021 – the like minds and specialties from area agencies working together for the collective good of the community.

Timberlake works out of Community Action of Scioto County through the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood. Out of all 50 states, Ohio has the only stand-alone commission. Timberlake said, “They are achieving a lot of great things all around the state.” He started out representing only Scioto County, but his area has expanded to serve five counties.

Timberlake sums up his role as equipping fathers “with the tools they need to be the best father they can be.” Ohio’s definition of father is broad. Simply – the male influence in a child’s life. If a male figure is taking a child “under his wing,” Timberlake said they qualify and are eligible for services in the fatherhood program. “If a child is benefiting from an adult receiving help – that’s what I’m here for,” said Timberlake.

The curriculum used by the Fatherhood Commission is recognized nationally by the Fatherhood Initiative. It covers parenting topics and life skills. “It really helps people set themselves up for success in life,” said Timberlake, who also assists the men with finding jobs and other areas of life needs. Debra Plymail of Ohio Means Jobs clarified, “You supplement the services there already?” Timberlake answered, “Exactly.” He explained that he could lead services or piggyback on what someone else has started.

Timberlake also works with dads on a reunification plan or family plan by identifying what he can work with them to achieve. Kelsey Redmon of Adams County Common Pleas Court and CASA asked if Timberlake was working with fathers who had their children removed from the home. He is, and he explained the range of fatherhood scenarios and situations is wide-ranging. Timberlake also advocates for dads who are showing generous progress.

Once the program is completed, each participant receives a certificate of completion. However, if a dad doesn’t engage and do the work, Timberlake makes a notation to contact him for additional information. He tells the dads upfront about his reporting and how vital it is to participate actively.

Timberlake explained that he would accept referrals from various agencies and reach out to the referred. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms described Adams County’s 210 Program and asked about possibly having Timberlake on their weekly schedule. She said, “A lot of our fathers aren’t involved. But if you approach them and give them an opportunity where they have somebody to support them, they’re more likely to get more involved.” Timberlake also said he would travel to Adams County to perform his services.

Dads Matter wants to help father figures become the best Dads they can be, and Timberlake intends to find the fathers who need the program in the counties he serves. He said, “People who thought they would never reach out not only reach out, but they see progress and success. We definitely have something unique.”