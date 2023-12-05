Media Release

On Friday, November 24 at the Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) Boys Basketball Preview, the First State Bank team presented a check for $4,500 to Michelle Gleim, SHAC Commissioner, and Tony Williams, SHAC Assistant Commissioner. First State Bank has agreed to partner with the Athletic Conference for the next five years, committing to a total donation of $22,500.

“With so many of our banking centers located in the same communities as the school districts that comprise the SHAC, this partnership just makes sense for us. As a bank that believes in building up our communities and customers, we couldn’t think of a more fitting way than supporting our local athletic teams,” said Mike Pell, President and CEO of First State Bank.

This partnership covers the cost of the SHAC website to allow a digital way for folks to keep track of the season, check stats, order tickets, and much more.

