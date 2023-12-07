Unsung Hero - Roddy Farley

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was a bit ironic that in the same week, The People’s Defender sat in on a meeting about a Fatherhood grant that fosters skills and encourages healthy parenting practices for Dads who could use a little help that our Unsung Hero of the week would be a single girl dad whose daughters sing his praises while the community takes notice.

Roddy Farley of Manchester, Ohio is soft-spoken and humble. Sitting with him at the Eight Ball Restaurant, he appears almost shy but friendly. He says it’s an honor to be chosen as an Unsung Hero, and he’s not sure why – and that’s the point.

Farley has just returned home from his 21-day stint at a river transportation company that hauls coal and rock, where he has worked for 28 years. He works 21 days on and 21 days off. This year, he missed Thanksgiving with his daughters and will also be gone during the Christmas holiday.

“When I’m home, the girls are priority number one,” said Farley. His oldest daughter, Emma, attends her first year at Ohio University, and his youngest, Jacey, is a Manchester High School junior. The girls split residence with Farley and their mother. Emma said, “When Dad is home, he spends all his time with us.”

Growing up, Farley wasn’t close to his father, and he lived with his mother and stepfather. He would eventually move in with his grandmother in Manchester, where he stayed and became an active part of the community. Farley is a member of the Lions Club, The Sons of the American Legion, and the Veterans Club. Farley isn’t a veteran, but his Dad served in the army in Vietnam, so he is a member through him. He said, “I can’t say enough about what the Veterans Club does for the community.”

Farley wants to see the community gather in Manchester for positive events. He works with Shawn Palmer, organizing Cruise-Ins, and helps with the coordination of Kinfolk Days. He’s confident that many people in Manchester are willing to help and build up the village. Farley is always quick to post local activities and support for businesses and organizations in Adams County through his social media – only second to his posts touting his proud Dad moments.

With his work schedule, Farley balances his time with his girls, community participation, watching football, listening to live local music, and playing a little euchre. His daughter Jacey explained that her Dad’s schedule is something she and her sister Emma take in stride. Jacey said when Dad is home, his attention goes to us. “Games, volleyball, cheer competitions, and school events, he always tries to be there,” she said. Emma said time with Dad is always so much fun and echoes that he spends his time with them when he is home. She came home from college this weekend so they could celebrate Thanksgiving together. Now that she’s away at school, time together may present more of a challenge, but they will make the most of it. They will celebrate Christmas before he returns to the river. Farley said, “It’s not the same as waking up on Christmas morning and running in, but we have to do it early.”

Reminiscing about his childhood Christmases, Farley said that when he was six years old, he asked his Mom for a set of drums. He chuckles and says she didn’t want to hear all that noise, and he never did get those drums. He jokes with her, telling her he could have been the next “Tommy Lee” if she had bought those drums for him as a kid. “Roddy – it’s never too late.”

Farley shares memories of his Dad, too. And while there aren’t many sweet memories, he offers his Dad grace and understanding. He said, “He was a man of very few words.” One can see the goodness in Farley that his daughters describe.

Dreams and aspirations? – Farley looks forward to retirement someday and perhaps living in a warmer climate. But mostly, “Seeing my girls grow up to be successful – that’s my biggest dream.” He got slightly emotional and said, “If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where I’d be. They are my priority, and I want to be the best Dad.”

Being a good dad takes intention. Parenthood doesn’t come with a handbook. Farley shares his love and enjoyment for his girls and wants them to be proud of him. He realizes many challenges in life can take folks down a rough path. He stays steady on the course, making a life for himself and his small family. Farley concluded that being a Dad to Emma and Jacey, “They make it easy to be a good person.”