‘Shop with a Cop” returns

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Shop with a Cop! This 501 C3 shows altruistic acts to children on the margins in Adams County. Originating through the kindness of Deputy Sheriff Randy Walters many years ago, the group officially gained its nonprofit status within the last three years.

Although the group focuses mainly on the Christmas holiday, they help children in need during crises like house fires, fund sports equipment and provide other emergency needs for clothing and supplies.

The nonprofit receives donations primarily from businesses and fundraisers. During the Labor Day weekend, a “Jeep-In” fundraiser raised $1,080.

Shop with a Cop serves about 100 children each Christmas. The Adams County School Resource Officers and representatives at the Christian School choose 10 children from each school. Most often, the children have siblings that the officers also buy for. President of the nonprofit and Chief Probations Officer Chelsea Phelps said, “We buy for every child in the home.” Shop with a Cop serves children up to age 18.

On December 16, the participating officers will meet at two different time frames at the various high schools and transport the child shoppers (ages five and older) in vans to the firehouse in West Union. At the firehouse, children will be paired with a cop to shop with. The State Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Sheriff’s Office, and Village Officers are among the officers.

Each officer receives an envelope of money divided by the number of children for whom they are purchasing. Last year, each child had $200 to spend and then they go to Walmart for the spree.

After shopping, everyone meets back at the firehouse for a meal and time with Santa Claus, who hands out bags filled with useful items like toothbrushes, hairbrushes and other needed hygiene and grooming products. Siblings’ gifts are wrapped and ready to give out when the kiddos arrive home from their big day.

The nonprofit has gained attention from the community, schools, and people willing to participate. Last year, Manchester and North Adams schools did a “change drive” and donated their collection to Shop with a Cop. The class collecting the most change won a pizza party awarded to them by the school. Phelps shared a story about a preschooler donating her piggy bank savings to the cause.

Shop with a Cop proves to be more than law enforcement shopping with a child one day a year. It’s about partnership and trust building – a child feeling seen and cared for and an officer engaging in a light and fun activity. One day of shopping with a cop may build a bridge of understanding and appreciation that changes a child’s life trajectory.