Hazel McNeilan, age 85 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center. Hazel was born on February 6 1938, the daughter of the late Walter and Agnes (Rothwell) Taylor in Lynx, Ohio. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawerence McNeilan, Sr. and daughter Cheryl (Annie) Green.

Survivors include three daughters, Patty Ream and Mark of Batavia, Ohio, Charlyne Hawkins and Rob of Nashville, Tennessee and Teresa McNeilan of Batavia, Ohio; four sons, Lawrence McNeilan, Jr. of Manchester, Ohio, Terry McNeilan and Martha of Peebles, Ohio, Kevin McNeilan and Roxanna of West Union, Ohio and Junior Shiveley of Peebles, Ohio; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 1 p.m.. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service.