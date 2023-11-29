Jacob E. Gilkison, Peebles, Speed 69/55, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Thomas L. Hesler, Winchester, Stop Sign, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Michelle L. Belak, East Greenbush, NY, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Sarah E. Bear, Somerville, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Kelsey L. Werrmann, Highland Heigh, KY, Speed 79/60, Fine $38, Court Cost $100

Eric J. Brunk, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Justin Tucker, Highland Heigh, KY, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Richard Wheeler, Blue Creek, Per. Disorderly, Fine $100, Court Cost $265, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; Defendant will have treatment assessment & counseling for alcohol and/or drugs of abuse

Richard Wheeler, Blue Creek, Assault, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Dismissed as part of plea agreement, CRB 2300209A

Pamela Dillon, West Union, Per. Disorderly, Fine $100, Court Cost $259, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with condition: Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; Def. will have treatment assessment & counseling for alcohol and/or drugs of abuse

Chase A. Stultz, Hillsboro, OH, DUS, Fine $100, Court Cost $110

Chase A. Stultz, Hillsboro, OH, Disregard/Safety, Dismiss, Special Conditions: Case dismissed, Defendant plead guilty to companion case

Eric P. Combs, Middletown, OH, O.V.I./2nd, Fine $525, Court Cost $135, Special Conditions: Probation Conditions: Def. not to refuse request regarding chemical test & have treatment assessment/counseling. 30 hrs community service. ALS suspension terminated & fees waived. Report to Jail Monday 1/8/24 at 10:00 a.m. released from Jail on Thursday 1/18/24 at 10:00 a.m.

Eric P. Combs, Middletown, OH, Marked Lanes, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Eric P. Combs, Middletown, OH, Fail Control, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Eric P. Combs, Middletown, OH, Seat Belt, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed as part of plea agreement

Jeremy D. Hilgenberg, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71

Amanda R. Burden, Manchester, Unsafe Vehicle, Fine $15, Court Cost $100

David T. Miller, Georgetown, OH, Fail to Display, Fine $25, Court Cost $100

Michael Lewis, Manchester, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $146

Cody Groves, West Union, Endanger Children, Fine $141, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: 8 hours of Community service to be completed by 8/31/2024; Def. must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; Def. will have treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management; cooperate w/cps

Ethan K. Phillips, Manchester, Hunt w/o license, Fine $75, Court Cost $100

Veonca Cooper, West Union, Theft, Fine $118, Special Conditions: 1 year of probation with conditions: Def. must refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing , stay away from law West Union Walmart; Def. will have treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs of abuse; $578.59 Restitution to Adams County Probation for Walmart

Sylvie J. Ballou, Lakewood, OH, Speed 80/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Brian W. Lay, Hamersville, OH, Defective Muff., Fine $15, Court Cost $100

Jayden P. Thacker, Piketon, OH, Speed 85/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $100

Jason M. Francis, West Union, Speed 74/55, Dismissed, Special Conditions: Case dismissed. Court excused the citation for medical purposes shown in Court.

Jeffrey S. Spires Jr, Waverly, OH, Speed 83/55, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Kimberly R. Marzette, Oxford, MS, Speed 81/60, Fine $42, Court Cost $100

Michael Lewis, Manchester, Regist. Viol., Dismissed, Special Conditions: Def. paid the warrant block prior to arraignment

Michael Lewis, Manchester, Expired License, Fine $15, Court Cost $71

Elise M. Meyer, Centerville, OH, Speed 74/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $100

Mateo E. Ramirez-Zacarias, Cincinnati, OH, DUS-FRA, Fine $162, Court Cost $102

Mateo E. Ramirez-Zacarias, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $28, Court Cost $48

Vanessa J. Ward, Peebles, DUS, Probation Conditions: Defendant must not refuse request regarding chemical testing have treatment assessment and counseling

Vanessa J. Ward, Peebles, Speed 85/60, Fine $50, Court Cost $48

Rolando Otero-Ramirez, Cincinnati, OH, Speed 75/60, Fine $30, Court Cost $100

Adam S. Fleming, Harrisonburg, VA, Speed 92/60, Fine $100, Court Cost $100

Whitney Salmons, Prichard, WV, Speed 78/60, Fine $36, Court Cost $100

Stephen D. Lykins, Manchester, Unsecure Load, Fine $15, Court Cost $71

Richard E. Reilly, West Union, Valid O.L., Fine $25, Court Cost $71

Matthew J. Podiak, Manchester, O.V.I./Refusal, Dismissed

Matthew J. Podiak, Manchester, O.V.I., Dismissed

Brendan M. Gilbride, Strongsville, OH, Speed 79/60, Fine $40, Court Cost $100

Dustin W. Polley, West Union, Seat Belt, Fine $30, Court Cost $71