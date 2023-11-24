The Ohio Valley FFA had a great turnout this year at the North American International Livestock Exposition center.

On this trip Ag Business specifically worked with and trained sheep to get them ready for this national show. The students participated in showmanship class along with the regular show. There were many other activities that took place with the sheep show that our members enjoyed while there such as: bowling, watching a rodeo and taking trips to the NAILE shopping center.

The Ohio Valley FFA is very proud of these students that worked hard and tried their best.

(Submitted by OVCTC Reporter Madison Beach)