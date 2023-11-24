Submitted by Jenna Campbell

The Manchester High School FFA traveled to the 96th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.They attended from November 1 – 3. Pictured above: Back row, from left, Parker Hayslip, Luke Applegate, Remington Hayslip, Landon Doyle, Diesel Ferguson, Casen White, Mason Gilliam and Hunter Shelton; Middle row, from left, Bristynn McClanahan, Melina Beach, Addilyn Hunter, Austin Jones, Kenidee Turner, Sammie Estes, Dakota Richmond and Adryanna Fuson; Front row. from left, Aiden Jones, Maliyah Myrick, Ellie Applegate, Shawna Bryant, Jenna Campbell, Alex Jones and Abby Lucas.

Students attended two convention sessions and were able to tour the convention and expo where there was more than 300 exhibitors representing agricultural, colleges, fundraising, and the U.S Armed Services. Members discovered many agricultural careers and explored opportunities in postsecondary job training and education.

Members also toured Beasley Orchard, attended Indy Scream Park and participated in the Ohio Valley/ Manchester FFA Buckeye Bowling Bash at All Star Lanes.