The murder trail of Sam McCue continues. Some of the townspeople still feel he is innocent; however, many family members lacked any surprise that the relationship ended with Fannie, his wife, being murdered.

Next on the witness stand was John Perry the McCue’s colored house boy who occupied the room over the kitchen. John had been working for the McCues for just over a month when the tragedy occurred and had remained in their employment taking Mr. McCue’s meals to him each day at the jail house. John’s room on the second floor was directly behind the bathroom where Fannie was murdered. There was a small passage back of the bathroom with steps leading down to the kitchen. The door between his room and the second floor of the main house however was always locked.

John stated he was working at the McCue’s the night of the murder. He stated he had shut up the house after the couple had left for church. His duties being done for the evening, he went up to his room and fell asleep. He stated Mrs. McCue’s screams woke him up but he thought she was still in her bedchamber at that time. Next, he thought he heard her run toward the bathroom. John states he quickly dressed but was unable to get into the McCue house proper. He stated he kept banging on the door but it was locked. Next, he heard water running in the bathroom and within moments he heard Fannie say, “Sam, Sam come and help me, he is going to kill me.”

About five minutes after he had heard the gunshot, Mr. McCue opened the door to the upstairs hall of the main house. John stated he saw no blood on Mr. McCue’s shirt or undershirt and they were not torn. He went on to state that Mr. McCue said, “Come in.” “Oh, John, I am in the worst trouble I ever had in my life. A burglar has knocked me senseless and probably killed my wife.”

On cross examination, John changed his testimony as to the words Fannie uttered right before she was shot. John stated, Fannie said, “Oh, Sam, Sam don’t kill me, I am going to die anyhow.” The prosecuting attorney wanted to know why John had not given this information before? John stated he was afraid the accused would kill him. John went on to state that Mr. and Mrs. McCue were fussing and he had heard Mr. McCue slap Mrs. McCue. Then it sounded like he was hitting and thumping her. Next, John said, I could hear him choking her and heard her like she was being strangled. I heard her say, “Sam why are you treating me so; what have I done? What have I done to you?”

The prosecution believed the McCue’s had quarreled that evening before going to church. Upon their return home the quarrel resumed and continued while they prepared to retire. During this heated battle Fannie was bludgeoned and choked. She was able to free herself long enough to flee to the bathroom. Sam followed her with his loaded gun and as she screamed and begged for her life, he shot her. The jury found the ex-mayor Sam McCue guilty of the murder of his wife, Fannie McCue, on the evening of September 4, 1904. The day Sam was sentenced, he entered the courthouse accompanied by police officers. As he forced his way through to the bar he bent and kissed his sister and his children. He sat down, lifted his little girl to his knee and placed one arm across the shoulders of his youngest son. Members of Sam’s family could be heard sobbing as the verdict and sentencing were read.

Sam was hung on the early morning of February 10, 1905, at the Charlottesville City Jail in the freezing jail yard. While there would remain speculation by some that Sam was innocent, he still took the fall for Fannie’s brutal murder. Before going to the gallows, Sam allegedly made a confession. The news article stated that Sam McCue stated this morning in our presence and requested us to make public that he did not wish to leave this world with suspicion resting on any human being other than himself; that he alone is responsible for the deed, impelled to it by an evil power beyond his control; and that he recognized his sentence as just.

Fannie (Crawford) McCue the murder victim, was the daughter of Dr. Wm and Rachel (McChesney) Crawford and her grandparents were Capt. James and Frances (McNutt) McChesney. If you remember, Capt. James was killed at the hand of the raving lunatic, John Reid. Fannie’s uncle, Robert McChesney was the first officer to die in the Civil War. How does this relate to ancestors of Adams County? Fannie’s great-grandfather, Alexander McNutt was the brother of Rebecca (McNutt) McCorkle Glasgow. Rebecca’s daughter, Ann Glasgow and her husband Joseph came to Adams County in 1805, leaving the rest of Ann’s family in Virginia. Fannie’s grandmother, Frances (McNutt) McChesney and Ann Glasgow were first cousins, which makes this writer’s great-grandfather and Fannie third cousins.

In January, we will continue following this family and hopefully get to the story of Confederate General Bull Paxton. Next week we will begin our Christmas story and the Underground Railroad in Adams County.