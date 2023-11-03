By Julia McCane-Knox

Are you looking for an educational activity to do with your preschoolers? Join us during the week of November 5 – 11 as we explore the following Storytime themes: Indigenous Americans and Pilgrims, the Little Red Hen, Home, and Jellyfish. During Storytime, we will cultivate phonics, art, math, reading, and motor skills. Additionally, families will receive an Enrichment Kit for continued learning in the home, helping children to achieve the skills they need for kindergarten.

Indians and Pilgrims Storytime will be on Tuesday, November 7, at 11 a.m., at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Five Pilgrims” rhyme, create a Pilgrim Hat Craft, participate in an Indian Patterns Activity, and listen to The Littlest Pilgrim by Brandi Dougherty. Hen Storytime will be on Wednesday, November 8, at 11 a.m., at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Lively Letters,” participate in a Sensory Activity, and listen to The Little Red Hen by Paul Galdone.

Home Storytime will be on Thursday, November 9, at 11 a.m., at the West Union Library. We will sing “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” create a craft, and listen to Home Is by Hannah Barnaby. Make waves in the library! Jellyfish Storytime will be on Thursday, November 9, at 4 p.m., at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Paper Plate Jellyfish, and listen to I Am Not a Fish! by Peter Raymundo.

Our talented Library Programmers are always planning new and exciting programs for every age, including teens and adults! For our staff spotlight this week, we will highlight a couple of programs developed by Peebles Library Programmer Sabrena, including a Taste Test Challenge for teens and a Sip and Paint event for adults.

Are you ready for a delectable challenge? Teens aged 12 – 18 are invited to our Taste Test Challenge at 5:40 p.m., on Thursday, November 9. Can you taste the difference between store-brand and name-brand cookies and other snacks? Can you guess the different flavors of chips just by one taste alone? Put your taste buds to the test to become the Ultimate Taste Test Champion! This program may not be suitable for those with food allergies, please let Sabrena know of allergies beforehand.

Looking for a fun and creative way to spend time with friends and family this Thanksgiving season? Look no further than our new library program for adults – Sip and Paint at 2 p.m., on Saturday, November 11. This program is the perfect opportunity to unwind, relax, and get in touch with your creative side. Sip on delicious apple cider while painting a beautiful, abstract Thanksgiving turkey. Bond with loved ones and create lasting memories. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity.

‘Tis the season to be reading! Families are invited to participate in Merry Reading at the Adams County Public Libraries. Sign up in the library or on Beanstack starting Monday, November 13. Read or listen to books by Saturday, December 16 to earn prizes! Prizes must be picked up by Saturday, December 16. Read 300 pages to earn a level 1 prize. Read 600 pages to earn a level 2 prize. Read 1,000 pages to earn a level 3 prize. Earn up to 3 prizes! Read together to make Holiday memories and encourage lifelong learning. This program is for all ages.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library