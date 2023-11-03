Last week the coroner’s inquest had adjourned for the funeral of Fannie McCue on Tuesday. Fannie had been murdered on Sunday evening, September 4, in her home on Park Street in Charlottesville, Virginia. Now the inquest has reconvened.

Everyone is surprised to learn that even though the inquest is still in session and hearing testimonies; Sam McCue is arrested at 5:20 P.M. on Wednesday, September 7th, on a warrant charging that he “did willfully, deliberately and premeditatedly kill and murder Fannie McCue, his wife, in violation of a statute of Virginia.” The arrest was made by officers Dan Grady and A. N. Eubank. These officers served the warrant sworn out by Commonwealth’s Attorney Frank Gilmer, and issued by Acting Police Justice Archibald Dabney, who was sworn in by Police Justice Edward O. McCue, who naturally desired to avoid the performance of the unpleasant duty of issuing a writ for the arrest of his own brother.

At the time of the arrest the coroner’s inquest was proceeding in the Council Chamber at City Hall, where an impatient crowd was gathered. There was no expectation of an arrest before the jury’s verdict was rendered, and McCue was in jail some time before the news spread over the city.

The occurrence was not a surprise to the public, for suspicion pointed to McCue so positively that the wonder was that he escaped arrest so long. The truth is, he was practically, if unconsciously, under restraint for twenty-four hours before Officers Eubank and Grady took him into custody.

Sam McCue was in his bedchamber – the room in which the tragedy occurred. Officers Grady and Eubank entered the room unaccompanied. Mr. Grady handed the innocently-looking paper to the accused without a word. Sam read the warrant calmly. He then turned to the officers and said: “Do your duty, gentlemen; I do not blame you.” Officer Grady then advanced to him and said: “I must search you, sir.” “Of course,” he answered, and extended his arms and permitted the officer to make an examination. No weapon was found on his person. The accused then said: “By the grace of God I will come out all right. Do your duty, gentlemen.” Sam then descended the steps to the sitting room on the first floor and said to his children, who were grouped in that room: “Do not be uneasy. I am not afraid of the consequences if I get justice. I have committed no crime.”

When he kissed his four little ones, good-bye, he cried with them in a frenzy of grief.

Sam McCue stepped into the carriage with Alderman A. D. Payne. He was also accompanied by his brothers and C.H. Moore in another carriage, the police officers walked on the pavement opposite the accused. Sam was driven to the city jail, to whose cells he had committed many prisoners during his service as Police Justice. The procession attracted the attention of the loiterers on the streets, and by the time they reached the jail a small crowd was following the carriages. When the Deputy Jailer Nat Martin opened the gates, the accused entered and the police dispersed the idlers.

Sam’s arrest was followed by preparations for his protection. A group of 25 guards was placed within the jail’s enclosure with instructions to shoot to kill if any attempt at violence was made. For probably as much as

a week after the arrest there was talk of lynching. However, the sturdy common sense of people prevented any such foolishness.

The coroner’s jury finally returned a verdict charging Sam with the murder of his wife, and then there was a quieting down of the accelerated feelings which had caused such an uproar and an uneasiness in the community.

Next week the actual trial begins and we hear testimony from visitors and family who had stayed in the McCue home and witnessed Sam and Fannie McCue daily relationship.