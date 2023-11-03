Levies and alcohol sales big on the ballot

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Voters will have a say on many issues this November 7 Election Day. With several levies on the ballot, it’s important to note the difference between a replacement and a renewal levy. A replacement levy extends the terms and conditions of an expiring levy and considers the present-day property valuation. A renewal levy extends the term and purpose of an expiring levy while considering the original property valuations at the time of passage (erie.iviewauditor.com).

Adams Countians have a crucial decision to make on a levy replacement for Wilson Children’s Home on the ballot. The levy is 1.3 mills for five years that will commence in 2023, with the first payment due in 2024. The levy is needed to maintain and provide funding for the current operating expenses of the Home. Director of Children’s Services, Sonya Meyer, explained, “We do not have any money to pay bills for the next three months.”They are currently spending over $300,000 a month in foster care bills with 196 children in custody. Meyer, the board president and fiscal officer, met with the Commissioners on Octoner 23. They reviewed 2021 and the $1.9 million spent on foster care and 2022 spending of $2.7 million. Today, that amount is at $2.9 million with three more months of the year to go. Meyer has reached out to the Adams County Board of Development Disabilities. She plans to reach out to the courts to see if there is a possibility of cost sharing for any individuals served by dual agencies. Children’s Services serves approximately 13 children who are in high-cost placement situations. Meyer said the increase in expenses continues to go “Up, up, up.”

Other levies on the ballot include:

• Village of Manchester replacement levy to provide and maintain fire protection. The levy is 3.5 mills for five years, commencing in 2023, with the first payment due in 2024.

• Village of Peebles renewal levy for current expenses is one mill for five years, beginning in 2024, with the first payment due in 2025.• Village of Seaman renewal levy for current operating expenses is three mills for five years, commencing in 2023, with the first payment due in 2024.

• The Village of West Union is asking for an additional three mills to provide adequate funds for fire and EMS protection. This extra tax would last three years, commencing in 2023, with the first payment due in 2024.

• The Village of Winchester is voting on a 1.5 mill renewal levy for street repairs and maintenance. The renewal would last five years, commencing in 2024, with the first payment due in 2025. Winchester also asks for a renewal levy of 3 mills for police protection. This levy would last five years, commencing in 2024, with the first payment due in 2025.

• Bratton Township is requesting a replacement levy of 1 mill to provide and maintain fire and EMS. It is a five-year levy commencing in 2023, with the first payment due in 2024.

• Franklin Township will vote on a 2.5 mill replacement levy for maintaining, providing, and operating fire appliances, a building, and apparatus. The levy is for five years, commencing in 2025, with the first payment due in 2026.

• Green Township is voting on a one-mill renewal levy to maintain and operate buildings and equipment for the Fire Department. The five-year levy would commence in 2023, with the first payment due in 2024.

• Oliver Township is seeking a one-mill renewal levy for pending current expenses. This five-year levy would begin in 2023, with the first payment in 2024.

• Scott Township will vote on a 0.7 mill renewal five-year levy for maintaining and operating their cemeteries. The levy would commence in 2023, with the first payment due in 2024.

• Wayne Township seeks to renew a 0.9 mill five-year levy to maintain and operate the Cherry Fork Cemetery. The levy would commence in 2023, with the first payment due in 2024.

• The Winchester Community Fire District is seeking two renewal levies. The first renewal is for one mill, and the second is for two mills. Both are five-year levies to commence in 2024, with payments due in 2025.

• The sale of beer, wine, and mixed beverages is on the ballot for 1st Stop at 11107 State Route 41 in West Union, United Dairy Farmers at 735 E Main St. in West Union, and 1st Stop at 11776 State Route 41 in West Union.

• In Winchester, voters will decide on Sunday sales of beer, wine, and mixed beverages for 1st Stop at 18811 State Route 136 and the on-premises beer sales for the Red Barn Convention Center at 223 Russellville Rd. in Winchester.