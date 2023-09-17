John Theodore Lafferty, age 82, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Born March 6, 1941, in West Union, John T. was the youngest child of James William and Grace (Satterfield) Lafferty and was preceded in death by them and by his brother, Dr. William Wesley Lafferty; his sister, Margaret Alice Wolfe and her husband Phillip; his sister-in-law Joyce (Crawford) Lafferty; his brother-in-law Robert Collins Quinn; and a niece, Marla Michelle Lafferty.

On May 18, 1963, John T. married his childhood sweetheart Elaine Kay (Rigdon) Lafferty who survives. Also surviving are his two sons, John Rigdon Lafferty and Jayson Theodore Lafferty and wife Angie and her sons Leevi Francis and Landon Jones; his daughter, Lizabeth Elaine Lafferty and husband Dane Clark; and his granddaughter Alexandria Elaine Clark, all of West Union. Also surviving are his brother Richard Latour Lafferty of West Union; his sister Mariann Quinn of Napa, California; seven nephews and three nieces; and 19 great-nieces and nephews.

John T. graduated from West Union High School in 1959 where he excelled in both baseball and basketball, and later was inducted into the West Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended the Ohio State University for two years where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity before entering the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1962. Following six months military service at Fort Knox, he began his lifetime service in the funeral profession. John T. was the fifth generation of his family to own the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, established in 1848 by his great-great grandfather, W.V. Lafferty. He was honored by the Ohio Funeral Directors’ Association in 2013 with his 50-year award. John T. served hundreds of families during his years with the family business, always giving professional care and personal sympathy to those who needed both.

John T. was a member of the West Union First Presbyterian Church where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was a past member of the West Union Lions Club, and he served as a trustee for the John T. Wilson Worthy Trust Fund. John T. was especially proud of his planning and establishment of the Wm. Lafferty Memorial Funeral and Carriage Collection which preserves and displays his family’s history through 175 years of the funeral profession in Adams County.

After retirement John T. enjoyed his winter home at the Venice Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida, where he perfected his golf game while welcoming family and friends to share the sunshine, golfing and beaches. Summertime found him on the farm at West Union, happy to be near his family and their activities. Mention must be made of his dearly-loved four-footed companion Foxy Lady who was by his side for 14 years, living the best dog’s life possible.

The funeral servgice was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at the West Union First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Dr. David Sugarbaker officiating.

The interment was at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.