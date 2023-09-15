Adams County Senior Citizens News

By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From the National Institute on Aging – A Good Night’s Sleep. Getting enough sleep helps you stay healthy and alert. But, many older people don’t sleep well. If you’re always sleepy or you find it hard to get enough sleep at night, it may be time to see a doctor. Waking up every day feeling tired is a sign that you are not getting the rest you need.

Sleep and Aging – Older adults need about the same amount of sleep as all adults—7 to 9 hours each night. But, older people tend to go to sleep earlier and get up earlier than they did when they were younger.

There are many reasons why older people may not get enough sleep at night. Feeling sick or being in pain can make it hard to sleep. Some medicines can keep you awake. No matter the reason, if you don’t get a good night’s sleep, the next day you may:

· Be irritable

· Have memory problems or be forgetful

· Feel depressed

· Have more falls or accidents

Get a Good Night’s Sleep – Being older doesn’t mean you have to be tired all the time. You can do many things to help you get a good night’s sleep. Here are some ideas:

· Follow a regular sleep schedule. Go to sleep and get up at the same time each day, even on weekends or when you are traveling.

· Avoid napping in the late afternoon or evening, if you can. Naps may keep you awake at night.

· Develop a bedtime routine. Take time to relax before bedtime each night. Some people read a book, listen to soothing music, or soak in a warm bath.

· Try not to watch television or use your computer, cell phone, or tablet in the bedroom. The light from these devices may make it difficult for you to fall asleep. And alarming or unsettling shows or movies, like horror movies, may keep you awake.

· Keep your bedroom at a comfortable temperature, not too hot or too cold, and as quiet as possible.

· Use low lighting in the evenings and as you prepare for bed.

· Exercise at regular times each day but not within 3 hours of your bedtime.

· Avoid eating large meals close to bedtime—they can keep you awake.

· Stay away from caffeine late in the day. Caffeine (found in coffee, tea, soda, and chocolate) can keep you awake.

· Remember—alcohol won’t help you sleep. Even small amounts make it harder to stay asleep.

Tips to Help You Fall Asleep – You may have heard about some tricks to help you fall asleep. You don’t really have to count sheep—you could try counting slowly to 100. Some people find that relaxing their bodies puts them to sleep. One way to do this is to imagine your toes are completely relaxed, then your feet, and then your ankles are completely relaxed. Work your way up the rest of your body, section by section. You may drift off to sleep before getting to the top of your head.

Use your bedroom only for sleeping. After turning off the light, give yourself about 20 minutes to fall asleep. If you’re still awake and not drowsy, get out of bed. When you feel sleepy, go back to bed.

If you feel tired and unable to do your activities for more than 2 or 3 weeks, you may have a sleep problem. Talk with your doctor about changes you can make to get a better night’s sleep.

JUST A THOUGHT: “Sleep is that golden chain that ties health and our bodies together.” ~Thomas Dekker