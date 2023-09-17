Ronald ‘Ron’ Hanson, 71, of Adams County, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Ron is survived by his wife, Angie; his brother, Jerry (Diana) Hanson; his children, Christian Jones (Brian), Venissa Ebel (Mick), Matthew Hanson (Krissen), Ashlyn Hanson, Jordan Hanson, Troy Edmisten (Caitlin) and Logan Edmisten.

Ron was the grandfather to Dakota Grant (Jared), Tori Pennywitt, Ryan Ebel and Evan Ebel, and the great grandfather to Layne Conrad and Noah Grant.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gladys Hanson, and brother, Larry Hanson.

Ron held many titles in his life, from pastor and preacher to barber and bus driver, but his favorite titles were father, grandfather, and great grandfather. In any conversation, you could count on Ron to brag about his kids and family. Ron also loved Jesus and we are rejoicing that he is healed and with his Heavenly Father.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., funeral services immediately following with David Stulley officiating. Burial will follow in the Freeland Hollow Cemetery.