Joining forces with many local businesses, Southern State Community College has planned Patriot Palooza this summer at select locations, to bring awareness to the many programs and opportunities offered by the College.

With the start of fall semester right around the corner, Southern State is excited to host these pop-up celebrations aimed at building stronger connections within the community and promoting education and workforce development, all while having fun in the process.

College representatives will be available during Patriot Palooza to provide insights on academic programs, admissions requirements, and scholarship opportunities, or to just answer any questions the community may have about attending college. There may be some fun goodies available too.

Wondering where we will be in your county? Visit Southern State’s Facebook page to find out! Once there, please “like/follow” the page to stay up-to-date on all the happenings taking place on campus long after this event.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.

The fall semester begins August 21 and registration is underway.