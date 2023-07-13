North Adams boys varsity coach Nathan Copas speaks to his assembled campers on the final day of their three-day basketball camp. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coming off a season that saw his team win 20 games plus sectional and district championships, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils boys basketball squad has been busy this summer, getting the pieces in place for what will hopefully be another long tournament run in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. In the midst of all that, Copas and his team worked on the future of the North Adams program as they hosted a Youth Basketball Camp for three days, June 28-30 for two hours each day.

Twenty one campers were on hand for the three days of fundamental work, which culminated on the final day with a rapid fire succession of individual competitions.

“You have to keep working so you don’t fall behind,” Coach Copas told the campers on the final day of the camp. “I hope you had fun and I hope you learned some drills and working on your game every day has got to be important to you.Have fun with it, that’s part of sports but it also involves the work you need to do to reach your goals.”

The winners of those individual contests were as follows:

2nd-4th Grade

Free Throws- Rylan Souder

One-On-One- Liam Wilmoth

Beat The Buzzer- Rylan Souder

Hot Shot- Jace Michael

Florida Shooting- Rylan Souder

Dribble Knockout- Liam Wilmoth

Shooting Knockout- Liam Wilmoth

Hard Work Camper- Rylan Souder

5th-6th Grade

Free Throws- Kanon Craft

One -On-One- Kanon Craft

Beat the Buzzer- Ryker Manning

Florida Shooting- Beckett Garrison

Shooting Knockout- Rayce Young

Hard Work Camper- Beckett Garrison

Participants ion the three-day camp were:

2nd-4th Grade- Kline Cox, Liam Wilmoth, Jordan Edminsten, Jett Edminsten, Jagger Osborne, Corbin Young, Dax Burns, Rylan Souder

5th-6th Grade- Kanon Craft, Knox Williams, Beckett Garrison, Jace Michael, Rayce Young, Ryker Manning, Kade Cornette, Dawson Souder, Branson Geeslin, Raylan Davis, Kai Bosko

The NAHS high school players on hand to assist Coach Copas were: Connor Young, Cody Hesler, Bransyn Copas, Jayce Rothwell, Colin Tolle, Beau Hesler, Dalton Pence, Preston Call, Caleb Brown, Jackson Harper, Caleb DeAtley, Cameron McCann and Konnor Rogers.