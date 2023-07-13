By Mark Carpenter
People’s Defender
Coming off a season that saw his team win 20 games plus sectional and district championships, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils boys basketball squad has been busy this summer, getting the pieces in place for what will hopefully be another long tournament run in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. In the midst of all that, Copas and his team worked on the future of the North Adams program as they hosted a Youth Basketball Camp for three days, June 28-30 for two hours each day.
Twenty one campers were on hand for the three days of fundamental work, which culminated on the final day with a rapid fire succession of individual competitions.
“You have to keep working so you don’t fall behind,” Coach Copas told the campers on the final day of the camp. “I hope you had fun and I hope you learned some drills and working on your game every day has got to be important to you.Have fun with it, that’s part of sports but it also involves the work you need to do to reach your goals.”
The winners of those individual contests were as follows:
2nd-4th Grade
Free Throws- Rylan Souder
One-On-One- Liam Wilmoth
Beat The Buzzer- Rylan Souder
Hot Shot- Jace Michael
Florida Shooting- Rylan Souder
Dribble Knockout- Liam Wilmoth
Shooting Knockout- Liam Wilmoth
Hard Work Camper- Rylan Souder
5th-6th Grade
Free Throws- Kanon Craft
One -On-One- Kanon Craft
Beat the Buzzer- Ryker Manning
Florida Shooting- Beckett Garrison
Shooting Knockout- Rayce Young
Hard Work Camper- Beckett Garrison
Participants ion the three-day camp were:
2nd-4th Grade- Kline Cox, Liam Wilmoth, Jordan Edminsten, Jett Edminsten, Jagger Osborne, Corbin Young, Dax Burns, Rylan Souder
5th-6th Grade- Kanon Craft, Knox Williams, Beckett Garrison, Jace Michael, Rayce Young, Ryker Manning, Kade Cornette, Dawson Souder, Branson Geeslin, Raylan Davis, Kai Bosko
The NAHS high school players on hand to assist Coach Copas were: Connor Young, Cody Hesler, Bransyn Copas, Jayce Rothwell, Colin Tolle, Beau Hesler, Dalton Pence, Preston Call, Caleb Brown, Jackson Harper, Caleb DeAtley, Cameron McCann and Konnor Rogers.