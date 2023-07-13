News Release

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is accepting applications from high school juniors and seniors for the prestigious Teen Ambassador Board, an immersive experience that offers firsthand knowledge of Ohio law and government.

The purpose of the board is to cultivate future Ohio leaders by introducing them to the challenges and opportunities of governance. This unique program will enable students to refine their leadership skills while preparing them for a possible career in public service.

“The Teen Ambassador Board is a logical next step for young men and women who have already demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities within their schools and communities,” Yost said. “This program empowers students and provides tools and insights to make a positive impact on their next chapter in life.”

Board members serve a one-year term. They will actively advise the Attorney General’s Office on issues concerning their peers while collaborating with fellow students to develop innovative solutions.

The program entails two gatherings in Columbus, where board members will engage in enriching activities and discussions with elected officials. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to participate in various events and initiatives across the state, broadening their understanding of Ohio’s diverse communities.

By participating in this program, students will gain invaluable insights, forge lifelong connections and be well-equipped to shape a brighter future for Ohio.

Eligibility for the Teen Ambassador Board is open to all Ohio high school students who will be juniors or seniors during the upcoming academic year. The application deadline is Friday, July 21.

To apply, go to https://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/State-and-Local-Government/Schools/Teen-Ambassador-Board/Teen-Ambassador-Board-Application.