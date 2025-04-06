March 12, 2025

William Houchen, Peebles, OH, Inj/trees/anoth, Court costs $516.20, conditions of probation: defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; no contact/stay away from victim; treatment assessment/counseling/any follow-up: alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management. Defendant will pay restitution ($11,987.91) to Adams County Probation – victim.

David M. Coppoletti, Cincinnati, OH, 78/60 speed, Fine $11, Court costs $200.

Lewis Jackson, Manchester, OH, Fail stop sign, Fine$ 15, Court costs $100.

Sean D. Stiltner, Piketon, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Kathryn N. Cora, West Union, OH, 70/55 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Kaliup L. Brady, Wellston, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Simon Brown, Assault, Court costs $1,126, no probation; the 180 days to run concurrent with O.D.R.C. prison time – March 6, 2025 – September 2, 2025.

Magaret Asher, Peebles, OH, No O.L., Fine $100, Court costs $135.

Jennifer Webb, West Union, OH, Phys/control, Fine $375, Court costs $143, in lieu of 3 days jail, defendant may serve 72 hours residential DDIP completed by 12/31/25. Probation conditions: defendant must not refuse chemical test and have mental health/anger MGMT assessments and treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs. ALS suspension terminated and fees waived.

Sally P. Pack, Peebles, OH, Phys/control, Court costs $164, 6 months’ probation, conditions: defendant must not refuse request regarding chemical test and have mental health/anger MGMT assessments and treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs. Treatment with Hope-Source 6-8 sessions.

James Reeves, Peebles, OH, B&E, Court costs $223, the defendant waived the preliminary hearing; therefore, the defendant is bound over to the Court of Common Pleas and Grand Jury of Adams County, OH, for appropriate proceedings according to law.

Devin M. Galloway, Waverly, OH, Seatbelt, Fine $30, Court costs $121.

Golib Khalbekov, Maineville, OH, 69/60 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Jeremy W. Shaffer, Sardinia, OH, Fail control, Fine $9, Court costs $80.

Terry Fletcher, Manchester, OH, 70/55 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $200.

Justin L. Schneider, Alexandria, KY, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Taylor J. Morrison, West Union, OH, Fail to display, Fine $25, Court costs $121.

Christopher R. Stowell, Winchester, OH, O.V.I/1st, Fine $375, Court costs $194, in lieu of 3 days jail, defendant may serve 72 hours residential DDIP completed by 12/31/25. Probation conditions: defendant not refuse chemical test and have mental health/anger MGMT assessments and treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs. ALS is terminated and fees waived.

Charles E. Phillips II, Hillsboro, OH, Drive/texting, Court costs $154, no points on BMV O.L. – distracted driving course completed.

Patricia L. Jones, Winchester, OH, Fail control, Fine $100, Court costs $183.

Blair L. Jones, Piketon, OH, Seatbelt, Fine $30, Court costs $121.

Kacie Lowe, Peebles, OH, Theft, Court costs $214, release from Adams County Jail on 6/5/2025; no probation. Defendant is to pay $400 in restitution to Abby’s Place – to be paid through County Court Clerk. To serve 87 days in jail; jail time is current with “B” case.

Kacie Lowe, Peebles, OH, Crim trespass, Court costs $90, no probation – to serve 27 days concurrent with “A” case.

Kierston M. Steele, Hillsboro, OH, Disorderly conduct, Fine $50, Court costs $150.

Brooklyn A. Presley, Manchester, OH, Fail/conf/dog, Fine $10, Court costs $150.

Marilyn A. Graber, Peebles, OH, Fail/tag/dog, Fine $25, Court costs $150.

Sunny Patrick, West Union, OH, Drive/texting, Court costs $154, no points on BMV O.L. – distracted driving course completed.

Derrick D. Dunk, Bellevue, KY, 79/60 speed, Fine $38, Court costs $150.

Michael G. Weber, Cleves, OH, 81/60 speed, Fine $42, Court costs $150.

Kylee H. Fent, Urbana, OH, 94/60 speed, Fine $150, Court costs $150.

Carl D. Earl, Catlettsburg, KY, RT side of RD, Fine $15, Court costs $150.

Cathy A. Myers, Blue Creek, OH, 70/55 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Eric T. Alexander, McConnelsville, OH, 80/60 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Camille M. Huyghues Despointes, Athens, OH, 85/60 speed, Fine $50, Court costs $150.

Brittany H. Williamson, Portsmouth, OH, 89/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Caden I. Ervin, Wellston, OH, 83/60 speed, Fine $46, Court costs $150.

Kaidon M. Whisman, Williamsburg, OH, 78/60 speed, Fine $36, Court costs $150.

March 19, 2025

Elliot D. Gonzalez, Peebles, OH, 83/60 speed, Fine $46, Court costs $150.

Adam A. Dinan, Columbus, OH, 83/60 speed, Fine $46, Court costs $150.

Bryan L. Rowe, Otway, OH, Drive/texting, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Matthew Hurley, West Union, OH, Menacing, Court costs $338, conditions of probation: defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chem testing; treatment assessment/counseling/any follow up: alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management; restitution $2,463; 64 hours community service by 9/30/25; no contact/stay away from B.P.

Nicholas Burton, Mt. Orab, OH, Disregard/safet, Court costs $120, 6 months’ probation, conditions… See entry. Defendant not to refuse chemical test and have mental health/anger MGMT assessments, treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs. $1,500 restitution to be paid through Adams County Probation Department.

Tammy M. Trenary, West Union, OH, Phys/control, Court costs $139, probation conditions: defendant will serve 72 hours residential DDIP, have treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs and mental health/anger MGMT assessments, defendant not refuse request regarding chemical test. ALS terminated and fees are waived.

Leslie A. Barber, West Union, OH, O.V.I./Under inf, Fine $375, Court costs $137, jail days are 3/13/25 – 3/16/25, defendant incarcerated on felony case cash bond CRA 2500098. Probation conditions: defendant not to refuse chemical test and have treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs and mental health/anger MGMT assessments. ALS suspension terminated and fees waived.

Teresa Abner, Manchester, OH, Obstructing, Fine $1, Court costs $179, no probation.

Carolann R. Stevens, Belpre, OH, 84/60 speed, Fine $48, Court costs $150.

Kaelyn R. Long, Seaman, OH, Unsafe vehicle, Fine $50, Court costs $150.

Celine Martish, Peebles, OH, Fail control, Fine $15, Court costs $150.

Keir A. Wenham Flatt, Richmond, VA, 80/60 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Donny L. Shoemaker, Blue Creek, OH, Hunt w/o permit, Fine $50, Court costs $150.

Jody A. Mendenhall, West Union, OH, Fail control, Fine $15, Court costs $150.

Hazel M. Scott, Seaman, OH, Park/public HWY, Fine $25, Court costs $150.

Cody M. Combs, Florence, KY, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Bryan L. Burns, Lynx, OH, 75/55 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Alison M. Haines, Cincinnati, OH, 79/60 speed, Fine $38, Court costs $150.

Andrew M. Kelly, Orange, TX, 79/60 speed, Fine $38, Court costs $150.

Daniel L. Hollon, Peebles, OH, DUS, Court costs $216, no probation, defendant to be released from jail on 3/25/25.

Daniel L. Hollon, Peebles, OH, 81/55 speed, Fine $52, Court costs $48.

Melissa Goodwin, Manchester, OH, Crim trespass, Court costs $200, 32 hours of community service to be completed by 10/31/25. $0 restitution, restitution not requested by victim, who spoke in court.

Angela D. Rothwell, Lynx, OH, 73/55 speed, Fine $36, Court costs $175.

Jacob K. Cadwallader, Peebles, OH, Fail/conf/dog, Fine $25, Court costs $150.

Darin S. Thompson, Peebles, OH, Fail/conf/dog, Court costs $150, no contest, found guilty.

Jesse B. Dozier, Lynx, OH, Fail control, Fine $150, Court costs $210.

Charles A. Thomas, Newport, KY, 78/60 speed, Fine $36, Court costs $150.

Miranda M. Profitt, Felicity, OH, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Thomas T. Baldwin, Winchester, OH, 70/55 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Madison A. Horton, Maysville, KY, Viol being pass, Fine $50, Court costs $150.

Robert G. Collier, Piketon, OH, DUS-FRA, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Robert G. Collier, Piketon, OH, Seatbelt, Fine $35, Court costs $88.

Amita Ghosh, Cincinnati, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Jason D. McDonald, Hamilton, OH, 79/60 speed, Fine $38, Court costs $150.

Christopher K. Clark, Amesville, OH, 74/60 speed, Fine $28, Court costs $150.

Lazarus A. Poindexter, Ashland, KY, 81/60 speed, Fine $42, Court costs $150.

Thomas A. Phipps, Otway, OH, 74/60 speed, Fine $28, Court costs $150.

Lenora K. Collins, Bedford, IN, 111/60 speed, Fine $150, Court costs $150.

Bradley G. Smith, Washington, DC, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $200.

Monica Merwine, Manchester, OH, 72/55, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Richard J. Phillips, Winchester, OH, 80/60 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Matthew L. Nelson, Portsmouth, OH, 86/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Maria A. Marquez Toft, Maineville, OH, F T Y emerg veh, Fine $22, Court costs $150.

John M. Shaffer, Georgetown, OH, 80/60 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Natalie K. Doocy, Athens, OH, Regist. viol, Fine $25, Court costs $121.

Tiffany L. Slusher, Minford, OH, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Mariah F. Zimmerman, Hyndman, PA, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Macy M. Mullenix, Peebles, OH, 76/60 speed, Fine $32, Court costs $150.

Angela K. Lightle, Waverly, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Kendall K. Wright, Cincinnati, OH, 76/60 speed, Fine $32, Court costs $150.

March 26, 2025

Codey E. Stephenson, Otway, OH, Red light/turn, Fine $15, Court costs $175.

Emma G. Sanders, Cincinnati, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $100.

Stephen W. Abrams, Manchester, OH, 69/55 speed, Fine $28, Court costs $150.

Jose L. Kallarakkal, Hanover, MD, 79/60 speed, Fine $38, Court costs $150.

Thomas E. Throup, Batavia, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Jodi L. Giles, Lexington, KY, 79/60 speed, Fine $38, Court costs $150.

Joan B. Popowics, Cincinnati, OH, 74/60 speed, Fine $28, Court costs $150.

Zachary E. Eaton, Raleigh, NC, 74/60 speed, Fine $28, Court costs $150.

Byron C. Lineberry, Peebles, OH, 74/60 speed, Fine $28, Court costs $150.

Elizabeth R. Leedy, Sinking Spring, OH, Phys/control, Fine $375, Court costs $225, probation conditions: defendant not to refuse chemical test and have mental health/anger MGMT assessments and treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs. ALS suspension is terminated and fees are waived.

Shana M. Padgett, Aberdeen, OH, O.V.I./under inf, Fine $375, Court costs $139, in lieu of 3 days jail, defendant may serve 72 hours residential DDIP to be completed by 1/31/26. Probation conditions: defendant not to refuse request regarding chemical test and have mental health/anger MGMT assessments and treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs. ALS suspension terminated and fees waived.

William A. Holsinger, West Union, OH, 71/55 speed, Court costs $150.

William A. Holsinger, West Union, OH, Obstructing, Court costs $192.

Leslie Barber, West Union, OH, Ill. Convey/dru, Court costs $203, probable cause is found; the defendant is bound over to the Court of Common Pleas and Grand Jury of Adams County, OH, for appropriate proceedings according to law. Bond: OR.

Katherine D. Musser, Blue Creek, OH, RT side of road, Fine $15, Court costs $150.

Evan V. Dibiaso, Blue Creek, OH, 79/60 speed, Fine $38, Court costs $150.

Colin J. Bossio, West College C, IN, 96/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Angela M. Wilder, Seaman, OH, 72/60 speed, Fine $24, Court costs $150.

Christopher T. Greathouse, Lucasville, OH, 73/60 speed, Fine $26, Court costs $150.

Taylor B. Elliot, Peebles, OH, Regist. viol, Court costs $171.

Richard McCreary, Piketon, OH, More/5/trout, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Brenda S. Maynard, Peebles, OH, Fail/conf/dog, Fine $25, Court costs $150.

Candace A. Johnson, Richmond, VA, 76/60 speed, Fine $32, Court costs $150.

Patrick J. Dugan, Oak Park, IL, 86/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Pinkalben M. Patel, Piketon, OH, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $100.

Alesha M. Morrison, Batavia, OH, 83/60 speed, Fine $46, Court costs $100.

Catherine G. Curran, Cincinnati, OH, 88/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Rodney Sharp, Frankfort, OH, Domestic viol., Court costs $1,178, report to Adams County Jail 4/15/25 to serve 118 days (consecutive with case). Release 8/11/25; 24 months probation with conditions: defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; no contact/stay away victim; treatment assessment/counseling/follow-up…

Rodney Sharp, Frankfort, OH, Assault, Court costs $117, report to Adams County Jail on 4/15/25 at 10 a.m. to serve 118 days, consecutive with (A) case, release on 8/11/25; 24 months probation w/ conditions: defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; no contact/stay away (victim); treatment assessment/counseling.

Lila M. McElroy, West Union, OH, 70/55 speed, Fine $5, Court costs $200.

Devon A. Williams, Cincinnati, OH, 75/55 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $100.

Melissa M. Robinette, W Portsmouth, OH, Phys/control, Fine $375, Court costs $185, in lieu of 3 days jail defendant may serve 72 hours residential DDIP completed 1/31/26. Probation conditions: defendant not refuse chemical test and have mental health/anger MGMT assessment and treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs. ALS suspension terminated and fees waived.

Carrie D. Ashworth, Peebles, OH, Fail/dog/tag, Fine $25, Court costs $150.

Carrie D. Ashworth, Peebles, OH, Fail/conf/dog, Fine $25, Court costs $88.

Christian P. Campbell, Portsmouth, OH, More/5/trout, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Joanna R. Overman-Moncivaiz, West Chester, OH, 80/60 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Austin W. Evans, West Portsmouth, OH, 95/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Shanda Truesdell, Manchester, OH, Fail stop sign, Fine $15, Court costs $150.

Ethan R. McHenry, Blanchester, OH, 82/60 speed, Fine $44, Court costs $150.

Brianna L. Houghton, Russellville, OH, 80/60 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Jessica L. Mezger, Williamsburg, OH, 74/60 speed, Fine $28, Court costs $150.

Daniel T. Tonnessen, Roberta, GA, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Connor T. Howard, West Chester, OH, 98/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Terry L. Kisor, Jackson, OH, Seatbelt, Fine $30, Court costs $121.

Michelle R. Sayatovich, Cincinnati, OH, 76/60 speed, Fine $32, Court costs $150.

Casey D. Smalley, Manchester, OH, No O.L., Fine $100, Court costs $121.

Matthew N. Stringer, Hebron, KY, 80/60 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Jeremy S. Witt, Otway, OH, Seatbelt, Fine $30, Court costs $121.

Gary A. Giffen, West Union, OH, DUS-CHLD SUPPT, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Victoria Campbell, West Union, OH, 79/60 speed, Fine $38, Court costs $150.

Allen P. Pfaff, New Trenton, IN, 75/60 speed, Fine -$58, Court costs $275.

Andrew P. Studebaker, Cincinnati, OH, 83/60, Fine $46, Court costs $150.

Damon T. Webb, Peebles, OH, Drive/texting, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Chad D. Martin, Cincinnati, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Jason M. Willis, Portsmouth, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Samantha K. Huffman, Peebles, OH, 76/60 speed, Fine $32, Court costs $150.

Anthony T. Clay, Ironton, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

April 2, 2025

Brittany A. Crenshaw, Cincinnati, OH, 80/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $80.

James A. Clifford, Waverly, OH, 86/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Dylan B. McCarty, Salyersville, KY, 73/60 speed, Fine $26, Court costs $150.

Stephen M. Craffey, Winfield, WV, 69/60 speed, Fine $42, Court costs $150.

Gary M. Daughtery, Blue Creek, OH, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Alexander N. Brell, Ripley, OH, Fail stop sign, Fine $15, Court costs$150.

Aaron Smith, Portsmouth, OH, Viol/prot/order, Court costs $1,042, no probation; no contact/stay away from victim; 30 days jail to run concurrent with state prison time as defendant has 137 days left in prison.

Caleb Wayne Howell, Peebles, OH, Theft, Court costs $208, 24 months of probation with conditions; defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; treatment assessment/counseling/any follow-up for: alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management. Defendant is to pay restitution of $2,943.53 to victim by paying Probation Department.

Caleb Wayne Howell, Peebles, OH, Crim trespass, Court costs $92.

Ryan Evans, Cincinnati, OH, Agg. menacing, Court costs $185, 6 months’ probation with conditions; defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; no contact/stay away from victims; treatment assessment/counseling/any follow-up for: alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management.

Donnison Evans Jr., Williamsburg, OH, Agg. menacing, Court costs $210, 6 months’ of probation with conditions; defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; no contact/stay away from victims; treatment assessment/counseling/any follow-up for: alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management.

Cody Groves, West Union, OH, Phys/control, Fine $375, Court costs $185, in lieu of 3 days jail, defendant may serve 72 hours of DDIP to be completed by 1/31/26. Probation conditions; defendant not to refuse chemical test and have treatment assessment/counseling for alcohol/drugs and have mental health/anger MGMT assessment. ALS suspension terminated and fees waived.

Blake R. Davis, Ironton, OH, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Joshua T. Brumfield, Batavia, OH, 79/60 speed, Fine $38, Court costs $150.

Samuel C. Taylor, Manchester, OH, 70/55 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Ryan A. Shelton, Winchester, OH, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Justin W. Davis, Stout, OH, Failure/appear, Court costs $214, release from Adams County Jail 3/31/25; no probation, concurrent sentences on TRD 2400758A and CRB 2400354.

Jeremy Thacker, West Union, OH, Agg. menacing, Court costs $448, conditions of probation; defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; no contact/stay away from victim; treatment assessment/counseling/any follow-up for: alcohol/drugs/anger management/mental health; restitution in the amount of $2,463 to the victim.

Joshua A. Kingsland, Winchester, OH, Domestic viol., Court costs $276, release from Adams County Jail 7/29/25; 24 months’ probation with conditions; 64 hours community service to be completed by 9/30/26, defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing, treatment assessment/counseling/follow-up: drugs/alcohol/mental health/anger…

Joshua A. Kingsland, Winchester, OH, Assault, Court costs $119, release from Adams County Jail 7/29/25; 24 months’ probation with conditions; defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; treatment assessment/counseling/any follow-up for: alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management. Concurrent in sentence “A” and “C”.

Joshua A. Kingsland, Winchester, OH, Theft, Court costs $94, release from Adams County Jail 7/29/25; 24 months’ probation with conditions; defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; treatment assessment/counseling/any follow-up for: alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management. Concurrent in sentence “A” and “B”.

Justin W. Davis, Stout, OH, DUS, Court costs $100, credit for 21 days served. Defendant to pay court costs. No probation. Defendant released from jail today, 3/31/25. Holder to go to Brown County Jail.

David Lawhun, Hillsboro, OH, Failure/comply, Court costs $276, 6 months’ probation with conditions; defendant must not refuse any request from law enforcement regarding chemical testing; treatment assessment/counseling/any follow-up for: alcohol/drugs/mental health/anger management.

Roger A. Glossner, West Chester, OH, More/5/trout, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Courtney R. Martin, Carlisle, KY, Park/public HWY, Fine $100, Court costs $150, fine and costs to be paid by 4/15/25.

Abby D. Rothwell, Lynx, OH, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Jacob P. Brown, Cincinnati, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Breanna M. Greene, Beaver, OH, Seatbelt, Fine $30, Court costs $121.

Clay D. McCartney, Seaman, OH, 77/60 speed, Fine $34, Court costs $150.

Samuel L. Wade, Hurricane, WV, 87/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Kaylee M. Stevens, Springfield, OH, 80/60 speed, Fine $40, Court costs $150.

Tyler A. McFarland, Peebles, OH, Fail stop sign, Fine $15, Court costs $150.

Dillon M. Evans, West Union, OH, 71/60 speed, Fine $22, Court costs $150.

Thomas F. Biggs Cox, Lima, OH, 87/60 speed, Fine $100, Court costs $150.

Jace M. Gwyn, Clarksville, OH, 85/60 speed, Fine $50, Court costs $150.

Isabelle R. Kirk, Sardinia, OH, Marked lanes, Fine $15, Court costs $150.

Bradley D. Dunn, Cincinnati, OH, 75/60 speed, Fine $30, Court costs $150.

Angela R. Whitley, Peebles, OH, Seatbelt, Fine $30, Court costs $121.

David R. Ankenbauer II, Mooresville, NC, 76/60 speed, Fine $32, Court costs $150.

Sean Parsley, Peebles, OH, 81/60 speed, Fine $42, Court costs $150.

Bryce D. Flannigan, Cincinnati, OH, 78/60 speed, Fine $36, Court costs $150.

Kaden R. Lemeier, Edgewood, KY, 85/60 speed, Fine $50, Court costs $150.

Kealei C. Long, Winchester, OH, 71/55 speed, Fine $32, Court costs $150.

Joyce A. Charles, Cincinnati, OH, 76/60 speed, Fine $32, Court costs $150.

Martha A. Koerner, Cincinnati, OH, 78/60 speed, Fine $36, Court costs $150.