Peebles Lady Indians varsity coach Sidney Pell works with her youth campers on “hustle” drills during her recent basketball camp. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

From May 30- June 1, the gymnasium at Peebles High School was filled with the sounds of basketball excitement as Lady Indians varsity basketball coach Sidney Pell and her staff hosted their 2023 Lady Indians Summer Basketball Camp. Girls in grades 2-7 spent the three days working on the fundamentals of the game under the guidance of Pell and assistant coach Adam Carroll along with a slew of high school helpers.

“The camp is one of my favorite times of the year,” said Coach Pell. “I love getting to see the next generations of players all in one place working together to get better. It’s also really fun for me to see our high school players interact and share their love of the game with the younger players. We had a great turnout this year, especially with the younger age groups.”

The campers at the Lady Indians camp included: Alleyah Perdue, Bernice Smalley, Whitley Smart, Waverly Smart, Willow Bohl, Audrey Byers, Ella Schutte, Claire Shady, Piper Page, Dayak Vogler, Wylie Newman, Sophia Combs, Danni Fizer-Attinger, Grace Johnson, Ava Smalley, Cori Fizer-Attinger, Savannah Crothers, Haylo Beckham. Gemma Wilson, Trudi Kremin, Faith Louderback, Savannah Early, Rylen Early and Kiah Ashworth.

The high school athletes on hand to assist Coach Pell were: Payton Johnson, Caydence Carroll, Rylee Barr, Gracey Rowland, Abigail Smalley, Lydia Maddox, MaRhea Unger, Angel Gray, Kierra Scott, Ella Richards, Addison Puckett, Alyssa Smalley, Kyndal Alonso, Rayna Beckham and Harley McCleese.