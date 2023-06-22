Board Chairman Taylor shares vision and new director announcement

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Wilson Children’s Home is in a “state of despair,” said Chairman of the Board Hannum Taylor. Next year will mark 150 years for the Adams County landmark. Taylor explained that the Commissioners have set aside money from state funding to build a new facility in the back of the current home to house the children. When they first started looking at the project, it was estimated at approximately $1.6 million, now it is more like $2.3 million.

The Children’s Services’ license allows a facility for up to 20 children. Taylor said, “We would build a 20-bed facility with private bedrooms for each child – modern and comfortable because there is no air conditioning in the current building.” Taylor recognizes that the Wilson Children’s Home is a beloved and historic part of Adams County, and the Board intends to preserve it.

He continued, “The dream is to take the upstairs (of the current building) and turn it into transitional housing for those kids who age out of the system. There’s a huge need for that – where do they go? Suddenly, they’re graduating from high school, and they have no family or no family support.”

The state and federal government provides programs to help these young transitioning adults with college and expenses. Taylor relayed the plan would be to turn the upstairs of the Home into five or six efficiency apartments so they could stay and figure out their future path.

The building use must be for children according to the trust. The Board intends to continue using the downstairs of the home for meetings and visitation. A company experienced in rehabilitating buildings has evaluated the space and the possibility of receiving public service funding.

At the time of this May interview, 17 children were in the home, with a couple of others in juvenile detention. The Home’s maximum licensure is 20.

Taylor said, “Our maintenance guy Steve Chaney does everything he can do with every dime he gets. He would do more and more, but we do not have the money.”

Many needs are immediate. Taylor said, “The stairs need to be completely rebuilt, and there’s no funding for that.” Taylor described an extensive issue with the attic and pigeons and the inability of the company hired to fix the situation. He said, “We’ve looked at doing it ourselves, but it’s around $4000 to rent a lift. It’s hard to find that money when you run in the negative every month.” The home also has fundamental needs like a cleaning crew.

Taylor’s wish is to make the people of Adams County aware of the need and get some help. He wants to hold an Open House in late summer or early fall. The children could not and would not be present. Taylor has asked the Commissioners to get people to the Children’s Home that need to see the place. He hopes that people with the influence and ability to make things happen will attend. He said, “If people see – they will do something.”

Taylor said, “The Children’s Home was never meant to be a permanent home for these kids.” The Wilson Home is not licensed for the much needed trauma care many children require. He explained that they have 186 kids in custody and are spending $50,000 a month keeping Children’s services running and another $280,000 a month caring for children. Taylor said, “I would love to see a facility in the county to help kids with real trauma. I know Judge Spencer is trying to push for that. The problem is that we can’t even find a counselor to come into the Children’s Home.”

Taylor hopes to get the new facility up and running and used as a stopgap – a bed for emergency removals. He said, “They stay here for a couple of weeks, then move on into a trauma facility or to kinship placement or foster care. Ultimately, that’s what the Home was meant to be.”

On Thursday, June 8, the Children’s Services Board hired Sonya Meyer as the new Director of Children’s Services. Former Director Jill Wright departed in early spring and Angie Ross became interim director. Meyer, a native of Adams County and former caseworker for Children’s Services, is busy transitioning into her new role.

Taylor hopes that an Open House will open eyes and doors to positive change for the Wilson Children’s Home. He said, “In the 25 years I’ve been here, I’ve never seen anything that’s asked for kids ever get turned down – not once.”