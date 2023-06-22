A legacy of law enforcement

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

There was always a Louis story,” said Vicky Mason in a documentary filmed by her daughter Lexi honoring former Adams County Sheriff Louis Fulton, Mason’s grandfather. The short documentary highlights friends and family touched by former Sheriff Fulton. Among the storytellers were Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, the Honorable Judge Brett Spencer, Louis’ children, grandchildren, wife, and others who knew the former Sheriff well. Fulton is described as a fun guy who could find commonality with everyone and a wonderful and welcoming person. Mason said, “He was such an icon, not because of his large stature or huge hands, but because he treated everyone the same no matter their status or background.”

Sheriff Louis Fulton served Adams County from 1973-1985. His father, Harold Eugene Fulton, served the county as Sheriff from 1953-1965. There was an eight-year gap between them when Sheriff Gene Hodge held the position.

Rick Fulton, Louis’ son, and Harold’s grandson, relays that his grandfather became Sheriff after the newly elected Sheriff Ben Perry (who held the office for only one week) was shot and killed on the job. Harold was Perry’s only deputy, so the job was offered to him. He served for 12 years and began a law enforcement legacy for the Fulton family. Harold had three sons and two daughters. All three sons served in law enforcement in some capacity. Louis would follow in his father’s footsteps and be elected Sheriff in 1973.

Before running for Sheriff, Louis was a milkman and did not have experience in law enforcement, but he did know his constituents well from running his daily route. His son David joined his Dad’s staff as a jailer and later became a probation officer. Today, he serves in that capacity for Highland County. David said in the documentary, “Dad is the one reason I got into law enforcement.” He went to work for his Dad on a “temporary” basis as a jailer and stayed for thirteen and a half years. Louis’ son Rick and daughter Kathy did not join law enforcement, but his first wife Kay (Cofer) was deputized during Fulton’s time as Sheriff.

Kathy Fulton told the Defender she remembers her father and grandfather fondly saying, “My Grandpa Gene, more commonly called Papaw Fulton, and my Dad made treating people with a smile, and respect seem like the norm. They loved the people of Adams County and considered it an honor to serve, whether as Sheriff or Court Bailiff. I have often said that even if Dad weren’t paid, he would have been the court bailiff anyway. He absolutely loved his job, the people in the courthouse, and those appearing in court. They were all friends in his eyes. I can only hope to pass this legacy of servanthood and friendship onto future generations.” Granddaughter Jenna McAdow also shared, “Growing up, I always knew that my grandfather served the community as Sheriff, then later in life as the court bailiff. It wasn’t until I was a little older that I truly realized the amount of service and impact he and his father had in our community. They were truly honorable men and small-town icons who never met a stranger. They always treated everyone with respect. Seeing and hearing their impact, as well as having the county and community members honor them with the bench dedication, makes me proud to be their granddaughter.”

Rick Fulton described last week’s bench dedication and unveiling as a heartwarming tribute to his father and grandfather. He shared that approximately 70 people attended the event with engaging speakers. The Honorable Judge Roy Gabbert was the keynote speaker and said, “Louis Fulton taught me the man I wanted to be.” Other speakers included Rick Fulton, Commissioners Moore and Jones, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, and Louis’ wife Sue Fulton shared a poem she wrote.

Rick noted that the bench is the craftmanship of Buck Bauer from Metal Connections in Brooksville, Kentucky. He wished to acknowledge the Adams County Commissioners, especially Diane Ward, for her contributions to the day. He and his wife Judy also thanked James & Mason Designs for the t-shirts they designed to honor the day. Rick concluded, “It’s a humbling experience to be a part of the Fulton family and the legacy they built.”