Brian Alan Marcusen, 54, of West Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16, 2023 at home with his wife by his side. He was born August 23, 1968 in Menominee, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar Alan and Linda Kay (Anderson) Marcusen and one sister, Amy Jo Marcusen.

Brian is survived by his devoted wife, Kristina (Grooms) Marcusen of West Union; four children, Jeffrey (Bri Williams) Reilly of Lynx, Kristina (Phillip Picklesimmer) Reilly of West Union, Richard Reilly of West Union and Dustin (Courtney) Reilly Miller of West Union; 16 grandchildren; one brother, Jamie Marcusen; and one fur-baby, Peanut Butter Alan Marcusen.

Brian worked at Columbus Industries in West Union for seven years, it was his second home and family. He was a devoted family man and loved his friends as if they were family.

All services are private.

Interment will be at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.