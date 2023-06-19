Karen Sue Pearon, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Newark, Ohio, where she was a recent resident. She was born on February 11, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late William and Edna (Clark) Dulaney.

Karen is survived by her son, Paul James Pearon, Jr. of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Susan Clark Pearon of Toledo; three grandchildren, Ellen, George, and Dillon Pearon; two sisters, Betsy Lawrence of Columbus and Peggy (Don) Edwards of Hillsboro; one sister-in-law, Betty Dulaney of Springboro; ex-husband, Paul James Pearon, Sr.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who were like family.

Growing up, Karen participated as a member of her community in both 4-H and Grange. While attending West Union High School, Karen was a cheerleader, band member, prom queen, Buckeye Girls State delegate, member of the Scholarship Team, and was named to the list of Adams County’s Top Ten Students. After graduation, Karen attended Asbury College and enrolled in many classes at The Ohio State University and Shawnee State University.

Karen had many struggles in life and often sensed when others were dealing with similar ones. She always provided support to the family and friends she loved. In her later years, the Pathways program in Columbus became vital to her well-being, and she participated in many programs there. The manager recalls everyone especially loving Karen’s homemade peanut butter cookies.

Because of the importance of Pathways to her life, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Karen’s name at https://concordcounseling.org/donate/. (Choose Pathways and Karen Pearon in the memory section.)

The public visitation is from 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home, 205 South Cherry Street in West Union.

The second public visitation is from 1 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Kirker Cemetery, State Route 136, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public graveside funeral and interment is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, also at the Kirker Cemetery. Pastor Al Bolte will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.